Positive coronavirus cases top 23,000 in Iowa as hospitalizations continue to decline

The state reported 381 new positive cases by 11 a.m. Friday, bringing the total to 23,166 in iowa. The number of hospitalizations, however, dropped for the 16th day in a row to 225, the lowest total since April 20.

Four new deaths were reported, two from Polk County and one each from Wapello and Woodbury counties. There have been 642 total deaths reported since the virus was first identified in Iowa in early March. Polk County is the first county in Iowa to reach 5,000 cases — reporting 5,002 by 11 a.m.

Both Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Bremer County and Iowa Veterans Home in Marshall County are no longer on the list of long-term care facility outbreaks, while Edgewood Convalescent Home in Delaware County has reported an outbreak.

Two Test Iowa locations, one in Cedar Rapids and one in Des Moines, are moving to new locations, the Office of the Governor announced Friday. They will move over the weekend and open at their new locations June 15. This is to accommodate increased business activiy.

The Cedar Rapids site, which opened at the Kirkwood Community College Community Education Training Center on May 7, will re-locate to the Iowa DOT District 6 Office at 5455 Kirkwood Blvd. The Des Moines site located at the Iowa Events Center north parking lot was the first Test Iowa site opened in the state on April 25, and it will move to Polk County River Place at 2309 Euclid Ave.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com