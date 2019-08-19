Planned Parenthood exits federal Title X family planning program

Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa, along with other affiliated clinics across the country, have officially withdrawn from the sole federal grant program funding family planning services for low-income Americans, officials announced Monday.

The move means Planned Parenthood patients in Iowa will no longer have access to Title X funding for health services at six Iowa clinics, including those in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.

“Following the loss of Title X funding, a sliding fee scale will be offered to patients based on income and Planned Parenthood will continue to help patients enroll in health coverage they may be eligible for,” according to a Planned Parenthood statement Monday.

The Trump administration began enforcing new regulations this week that prohibit any health care organization that provides or counsels patients on abortion services from receiving Title X funding.

Title X is a federal grant program to provide family planning services to low-income Americans, including contraception and treatment for sexually transmitted infections. Federal funding for abortions is already illegal.

Planned Parenthood requested a stay on the rule in a letter sent to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit last week, but a judge rejected the request on Friday.

“This gag rule is medically unethical because it stops providers from giving patients full information about their options,” said State Executive Director Erin Davison-Rippey in a statement. “Planned Parenthood will never withhold information from our patients in exchange for funding.

“Despite this dangerous move by the Trump administration, Planned Parenthood will continue seeing patients and our doors are open,” she said.

Title X supports nearly 4,000 service sites nationwide, which serve approximately 4 million people a year, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Planned Parenthood health centers see about 41 percent of all Title X patients nationwide. Their exit could cause a major shift in the program, as Planned Parenthood has been involved since its inception in the 1970s under the Nixon administration.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa served about 14,000 patients in 2018 through the federal grant, and the cut from the program represents a loss of $1 million a year, organization officials said.

Starting Monday, Planned Parenthood clinics in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Cedar Falls, Urbandale, Des Moines and Council Bluffs will not have access to the program funding.

Title X funding is distributed in Iowa by the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Family Planning Council of Iowa, a not-for-profit focused on ensuring access to reproductive health care and family planning services.

The Family Planning Council of Iowa provided a little over $2 million in Title X funds in 2018 to 10 agencies in Iowa, including Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, said Jodi Tomlonovic, executive director of the council.

Those 10 agencies in turn served nearly 23,000 patients in calendar year 2018, Tomlonovic said.

The Department of Public Health oversees the remaining 45 counties in Iowa and has contracts with seven agencies under the grant program, said Polly Carver-Kimm, department communications director.

The seven agencies — which include the Eastern Iowa Health Center in Cedar Rapids — received more than $931,000 for the period between April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020.

By enforcing this rule, Iowa Planned Parenthood officials stated millions of Americans will be blocked from affordable health care, and will especially impact women in rural areas “where there are fewer providers and less access to basic care.”

Critics nationwide called the administration’s new regulations a “gag rule.” Medical groups, including the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians, also voiced their opposition to the move.

Tomlonovic said the Family Planning Council of Iowa is “assessing what will happen moving forward,” and declined to comment specifically on Planned Parenthood’s announcement.

However, she said the council was concerned about anything that could limit access to family planning services as it could lead to more unplanned pregnancies and higher sexually transmitted infection rates if less people won’t seek testing or treatment.

“When you exclude certain providers, it’s going to limit (access),” Tomlonovic said. “Iowa as we know is not a place that has a lot of health care providers, so limiting access to family planning services is something that we’re very concerned about.”

