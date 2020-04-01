Planned Parenthood and Gov. Reynolds reach agreement over abortion order

IOWA CITY — Iowa City and Des Moines abortion providers dropped a request Wednesday for an emergency injunction against an order from Gov. Kim Reynolds banning “non-essential” surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic after it became clear it does not forbid all surgical abortions.

Rita Bettis Austen, the attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa on behalf of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland in Des Moines and Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City, said during a brief hearing in Johnson County District Court that its motion for an injunction to stop enforcement of the ban was withdrawn.

Iowa Solicitor General Jeffrey Thompson, an attorney for Reynolds and others named in the petition filed last week, said during the hearing he didn’t object to the stipulation that was reached.

6th Judicial District Judge Andrew Chappell, in an order, said that the ACLU realized after reading Thompson's response to its petition that the governor’s order more "nuanced" and suspends only "non-essential" surgical abortions — those that can't be delayed without undue risk to a woman's health.

According to the agreement, Thompson acknowledged that when determining whether a surgical abortion can be delayed without undue risk, there also should be consideration of other medical factors — like whether the timing of the patient’s pregnancy would prevent the woman from obtaining a legal abortion after the proclamation expires.

Chappell, in his order, said in reviewing briefs submitted by ACLU it appeared the providers believed the order banned almost all surgical abortions. Both providers already intended to determine what procedures, including surgical abortions, could be delayed without undue risk to the health of their patients.

The providers, in their petition, had argued the Republican governor’s proclamation violated women’s rights under the Iowa Constitution and “severely jeopardizes their health, safety and welfare.”

Reynolds told reporters last week that abortion procedures were included in her proclamation, prohibiting “non-essential or elective procedures” in an effort to reduce hospital capacity and personal protective equipment such as, masks and gloves, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The providers, in their petition, argued abortion care is essential care and can’t be delayed.

The petition noted that Iowa law bans abortion past 22 weeks of pregnancy, and women have up to only 11 weeks after becoming pregnant to choose between a medication abortion — taking medications to end the pregnancy — and an abortion by procedure.

After 11 weeks, only abortion by procedure is available in Iowa.

An abortion by procedure, commonly referred to as “surgical abortion,” isn’t necessarily a surgery, the petition states. It’s an outpatient procedure without incision or general anesthesia and no sterile area is required.

Thompson, in response to petition, argued the suspension of non-essential surgeries is necessary to respond to the current health crisis, which is temporary. The proclamation expires April 16 unless the governor changes it.

The pandemic poses “grave threat to public health in Iowa,” and requires comprehensive response from state government and “some degree of sacrifice from citizens,” he argued.

The provider groups said they already had taken steps to conserve protective equipment by reducing patient volume and postponing certain procedures.

Iowa is among five other states — Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Alabama and Mississippi — that had similar petitions filed by ACLU and Planned Parenthood affiliates to stop officials from banning abortion procedures during the pandemic. Those other states’ governors also cited the need to preserve personal protective equipment.

An appeals court ruling Wednesday allows Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to continue to ban abortion procedures during COVID-19.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com