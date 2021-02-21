Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccinations

In the nearly 10 weeks since the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Iowa, 146,050 people in the state had completed receiving both of the required doses as of Sunday morning, state records show.

That was an increase of 2,384 people over the total reported a day earlier by Iowa public health officials.

Iowa remains in Phase 1B of the rollout — focusing on people age 65 and over, first responders and schoolteachers among other priorities.

Residents who qualify in this round widely report frustrations with trying to get appointments — some comparing the process to the dystopian “Hunger Games” — as state officials have canceled plans without much explanation to create a centralized website and a call center for appointments.

State officials have not said when this phase of the rollout is expected to be completed and the vaccine made more widely available, though it could be some time.

There are about 660,000 Iowans eligible under Phase 1B that began Feb. 1, only a fraction of whom have completed the process. This phase follows a rollout that began Dec, 14, 2020, by focusing on front-line health care workers and long-term care facilities.

State officials said Sunday that 563,487 doses in total have been delivered to Iowans.

Since the start, 6.06 percent of Linn County’s adult population and 10.19 percent of Johnson County’s adult population have completed the vaccination series, according to state data released Sunday morning.

Cases and deaths

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported to Iowa officials in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday. That leaves the total number of Iowans who have died of the disease at 5,336.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state reported 422 new positive test results in the 24-hour period, though the number of new cases could be lower if an individual was tested more than once. The total number of cases since the infection was confirmed in Iowa last year is 332,573.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients being treated in Iowa hospitals for COVID-19 declined in the 24-hour period from 238 to 229. COVID-19 patients in intensive care inched up from 56 to 58 and those on ventilators rose from 24 to 27.