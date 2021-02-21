CORONAVIRUS

Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccinations

State estimates 660,000 people are in current Phase 1B

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used as health care workers receive the first doses o
Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen ready to be used as health care workers receive the first doses of the vaccine at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:53PM | Sun, February 21, 2021

Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccinations

03:20PM | Sat, February 20, 2021

More than 570,000 coronavirus vaccines administered in Iowa

09:02PM | Fri, February 19, 2021

Iowa's new virus tracking method sends new case counts skyrocketing ...

04:50PM | Fri, February 19, 2021

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson will vote no on COVID relief if it includes mi ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

In the nearly 10 weeks since the first COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Iowa, 146,050 people in the state had completed receiving both of the required doses as of Sunday morning, state records show.

That was an increase of 2,384 people over the total reported a day earlier by Iowa public health officials.

Iowa remains in Phase 1B of the rollout — focusing on people age 65 and over, first responders and schoolteachers among other priorities.

Residents who qualify in this round widely report frustrations with trying to get appointments — some comparing the process to the dystopian “Hunger Games” — as state officials have canceled plans without much explanation to create a centralized website and a call center for appointments.

State officials have not said when this phase of the rollout is expected to be completed and the vaccine made more widely available, though it could be some time.

There are about 660,000 Iowans eligible under Phase 1B that began Feb. 1, only a fraction of whom have completed the process. This phase follows a rollout that began Dec, 14, 2020, by focusing on front-line health care workers and long-term care facilities.

State officials said Sunday that 563,487 doses in total have been delivered to Iowans.

Since the start, 6.06 percent of Linn County’s adult population and 10.19 percent of Johnson County’s adult population have completed the vaccination series, according to state data released Sunday morning.

Cases and deaths

No additional COVID-19 deaths were reported to Iowa officials in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday. That leaves the total number of Iowans who have died of the disease at 5,336.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state reported 422 new positive test results in the 24-hour period, though the number of new cases could be lower if an individual was tested more than once. The total number of cases since the infection was confirmed in Iowa last year is 332,573.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients being treated in Iowa hospitals for COVID-19 declined in the 24-hour period from 238 to 229. COVID-19 patients in intensive care inched up from 56 to 58 and those on ventilators rose from 24 to 27.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Vaccine Info
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

09:53PM | Sun, February 21, 2021

Over 146,000 Iowans have completed COVID-19 vaccinations

03:20PM | Sat, February 20, 2021

More than 570,000 coronavirus vaccines administered in Iowa

09:02PM | Fri, February 19, 2021

Iowa's new virus tracking method sends new case counts skyrocketing ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

More than 570,000 coronavirus vaccines administered in Iowa

Iowa's new virus tracking method sends new case counts skyrocketing

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson will vote no on COVID relief if it includes minimum wage increase, 'bailout' money for states

Cedar Rapids City Council member was one of first Iowans fully vaccinated against COVID-19

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Authorities: Woman killed at southwest Cedar Rapids motel, suspect shot by police

Police: Cedar Rapids man broke facial bones in vicious attack, posted video on Facebook

Linn County voters may again face gambling question

At the Statehouse, libs have driven the Iowa GOP mad

Iowa baseball players question positive COVID-19 tests that shut down program

Trending

    Support our coverage

    Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

    If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

    Subscribe