No new coronavirus cases at Heritage Specialty Care for 28 days

CEDAR RAPIDS — Heritage Specialty Care, a long-term care facility that began seeing cases of the novel coronavirus in March, has seen no new outbreaks for two consecutive incubation periods of the virus or 28 days.

Heritage was the first long-term care facility in Linn County to have an outbreak of COVID-19. A total of 114 residents and staff tested positive for the virus, 26 residents died and 85 people recovered at the 201-certified bed skilled nursing facility in Cedar Rapids.

“We are grateful that our staff and residents are again healthy and we appreciate the support of Linn County Public Health during this outbreak,” Heritage administrator said in a news release. “I would also like to thank our dedicated staff who made it possible for Heritage to work through such a difficult situation.”

Heritage worked with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Linn County Public Health to stop the spread of the coronavirus among residents and staff. They limited visitors, screened staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19, and changed workflows to prevent spreading the virus to residents who were well.

Heritage Specialty Care has a 3-star health inspections rating, out of 5 possible, and has had seven total health citations, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The average number of health citations in the state is six, according to the Centers.

As the coronavirus spread in Linn County, Linn County Public Health began conducting surveys of every long-term care facility in the county to assess the number of people who were sick.

Living Center West, ManorCare Health Services and Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, and Linn Manor Care Center in Marion all reported outbreaks of the coronavirus.

Comments: (319) 398-8411; grace.king@thegazette.com