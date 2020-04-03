85 more coronavirus cases in Iowa, but no new deaths reported

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 85 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 699 positive cases in the state so far.

The good news in today’s report is that there have been no additional deaths beyond the 11 that already have taken place since the coronavirus pandemic arrived last month in Iowa.

The 85 new positive results represent the second-highest single-day tally for Iowa, trailing the 88 cases reported March 30.

There have been 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. A total of 80 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms or illnesses.

Linn County continued Friday to lead all Iowa counties with 118 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 100 and Johnson County with 83. A total of 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

A total of 374 women and 325 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 256 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 206 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 189 positive results, another 40 over the age of 80 and eight below the age of 18, according to state figures.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The news conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 85 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Clayton County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Clinton County, four middle age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• Crawford County, one middle age adult (41-60), two older adults (61-80 years);

• Dallas County, two older adults (61-80 years);

• Dubuque County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Fayette County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Henry County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Jackson County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Jasper County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Jefferson County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Johnson County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years);

• Linn County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years), five older adults (61-80 years), six elderly adults (81+);

• Louisa County, one older adult (61-80 years);

* Lyon County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Monona County, one elderly (81+);

• Muscatine County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• O’Brien County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Plymouth County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Polk County, six adults (18-40 years), six middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• Pottawattamie County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Scott County, four middle-age adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years);

• Shelby County, one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+);

• Sioux County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Story County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Tama County, three adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• Van Buren County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• Warren County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Washington County, two adults (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years);

• And Woodbury County, one older adult (61-80 years).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa can be found here.

A public hotline for Iowans with questions is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.