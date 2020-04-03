CORONAVIRUS

85 more coronavirus cases in Iowa, but no new deaths reported

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:50PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

IHSAA, IGHSAU holding out hope for Iowa high school spring sports

12:17PM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 3: Extensions granted for ...

11:52AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

85 more coronavirus cases in Iowa, but no new deaths reported

11:00AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

University of Iowa psychologist answers questions on COVID-19 and ment ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of 85 additional positive cases of Iowans with COVID-19, for a total of 699 positive cases in the state so far.

The good news in today’s report is that there have been no additional deaths beyond the 11 that already have taken place since the coronavirus pandemic arrived last month in Iowa.

The 85 new positive results represent the second-highest single-day tally for Iowa, trailing the 88 cases reported March 30.

There have been 8,764 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. A total of 80 Iowans are hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms or illnesses.

Linn County continued Friday to lead all Iowa counties with 118 positive cases, followed by Polk County with 100 and Johnson County with 83. A total of 65 of Iowa’s 99 counties currently have at least one positive COVID-19 case, according to state data.

A total of 374 women and 325 men have tested positive, with the 41-60 age range the highest with 256 cases, followed by Iowans in the 61 to 80 range with 206 cases, younger Iowans in the 18-40 range with 189 positive results, another 40 over the age of 80 and eight below the age of 18, according to state figures.

Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. today to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. The news conference will be livestreamed and posted in full on Reynolds’ Facebook Page.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the locations and age ranges of the 85 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Clayton County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Clinton County, four middle age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• Crawford County, one middle age adult (41-60), two older adults (61-80 years);

• Dallas County, two older adults (61-80 years);

• Dubuque County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Fayette County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Henry County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Jackson County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Jasper County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Jefferson County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Johnson County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years);

• Linn County, one adult (18-40 years), two middle-age adults (41-60 years), five older adults (61-80 years), six elderly adults (81+);

• Louisa County, one older adult (61-80 years);

* Lyon County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Marshall County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Monona County, one elderly (81+);

• Muscatine County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• O’Brien County, one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Plymouth County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Polk County, six adults (18-40 years), six middle-age adults (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• Pottawattamie County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Scott County, four middle-age adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years);

• Shelby County, one older adult (61-80 years), one elderly adult (81+);

• Sioux County, one older adult (61-80 years);

• Story County, one adult (18-40 years);

• Tama County, three adults (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• Van Buren County, one adult (18-40 years), one older adult (61-80 years);

• Warren County, one adult (18-40 years), one middle-age adult (41-60 years);

• Washington County, two adults (18-40 years), three middle-age adults (41-60 years), two older adults (61-80 years);

• And Woodbury County, one older adult (61-80 years).

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID-19 in Iowa can be found here.

A public hotline for Iowans with questions is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:09AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

What does it mean to be furloughed in Iowa? Here's everything you need ...

07:00AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Home improvement stores, auto shops in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City still o ...

06:30AM | Fri, April 03, 2020

Online becomes lifeline for small shops in coronavirus pandemic
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Boshart

The Gazette

All articles by Rod

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

IHSAA, IGHSAU holding out hope for Iowa high school spring sports

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 3: Property assessment appeals extension granted for Cedar Rapids owners

University of Iowa psychologist answers questions on COVID-19 and mental health

What does it mean to be furloughed in Iowa? Here's everything you need to know

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City's Shelter House is running out of resources

UTC, Raytheon formally join forces in mega-merger poised to reshape global aerospace and defense

The incredible legacy of Linn County's first female supervisor, Jean Oxley

Designs take shape for new Coolidge Elementary in Cedar Rapids

Not giving up: Campaigning amid the coronavirus

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.