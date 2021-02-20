More than 570,000 coronavirus vaccines administered in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 574,835 vaccinations for the coronavirus had been administered as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

The state also recorded 494 new COVID-19 cases statewide for the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Saturday. No new deaths were listed on the department’s website and as analyzed by The Gazette

New cases

Linn County recorded 18 new cases of COVID-19, and Johnson County listed 22.

Sixty-two additional cases were listed for children under the age of 18 statewide.

The top 10 counties in total positive cases as of 11 a.m. Saturday were:

1. Polk — 57,049

2. Linn — 20,418

3. Scott — 18,098

4. Black Hawk — 16,107

5. Woodbury — 14,789

6. Johnson — 13,656

7. Dubuque — 13,363

8. Dallas — 11,108

9. Pottawattamie — 10,635

10. Story — 10,035.

The Iowa Department of Public Health earlier this week started calculating the state’s overall positivity rate by dividing the number of positive tests over a two-week period with the total number of tests, negative and positive. This was done, the department said in a statement Wednesday, to better align with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data.

Up until then, Iowa’s 14-day positivity rates were figured by counting the number of individuals who had been tested for the virus, then dividing that figure with the number of people who had received a COVID-19 test. That change in methodology resulted in overall lower positivity rates on Friday, as the state predicted it would.

Confirmed deaths

Iowa has counted 5,336 deaths related to COVID-19 as of Saturday morning.

People connected with long-term care facilities in the state counted for 2,139 of those deaths since the pandemic hit Iowa this past March.

More than 496,300 Americans have died after contracting the coronavirus as of Friday, the New York Times reported, citing the CDC.

Hospitalizations

Three fewer people were hospitalized in Iowa as of Saturday morning, for a total 238, the department noted on its website.

Fifty-six patients remained in intensive care and two dozen were on ventilators.

Vaccinations

The Iowa public health department said 143,666 vaccination series had been completed as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

Linn County had administered 39,960 doses, with a complete series of 10,412 doses having been completed. Johnson County had administered 50,361 doses with a full series of 12,203.

The CDC reported some 17 million Americans had received full vaccination as of Friday, according to the New York Times.

Long-term care

Twenty-one outbreaks were listed for the state, down by three people from Friday morning.

Six hundred one people have tested positive in the centers.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.