More than 60,000 Iowans impacted by Mercy Iowa City data breach

Hospital officials say an email account was accessed between May and June

The Emergency entrance to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City on Friday, May 9, 2014. (Stephen Mally/The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Mercy Iowa City are notifying more than 60,000 patients that their personal information may be at risk after an unauthorized user gained access to an employee’s email account earlier this year.

Though the hospital has no reason to believe any personal information has been used to commit fraud or identity theft, officials said in a news release this week they are encouraging impacted patients to protect themselves.

In a letter to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, the law firm representing Mercy Iowa City said the hospital determined than 60,473 Iowa residents may be impacted by this incident.

Between May 15 and June 24, an unauthorized third party gained access to a single employee’s email account. Officials did not specify how this individual accessed the account, but stated Mercy secured the email account to prevent further access and laughed an investigation with “a leading forensic security firm.”

Officials in the news release said it was determined on Oct. 3 that the account contained protected health information and other personal information, including Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and medical treatment information, among others.

Mercy began sending written notices to individuals whose information was included in the email account on Nov. 13. According to the news release, the notices include steps they can take to protect against fraud or identity theft, such as reviewing their accounts and checking credit reports closely.

“Mercy deeply regrets any concern or inconvenience this incident may cause its clients,” according to the news release. “Mercy is reinforcing information security procedures with its employees and implementing changes to help prevent an incident like this from happening again.”

Individuals can find more information by calling a toll-free inquiry line at 855-914-4658 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

 

