Linn County reports second-highest daily coronavirus case count

Iowa now surpasses 45,000 reported cases of the virus

Signs are posted along the route at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing
Signs are posted along the route at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
02:23PM | Sun, August 02, 2020

Linn County reported 59 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Sunday, marking its second-highest daily new case total the novel coronavirus appeared in Iowa in March.

That brings the county’s seven-day average to 37 new cases, a new high for Linn County. The seven-day rolling average hit a low of three new daily cases June 14, and ticked upward in July.

The seven-day average is the average daily number of cases reported in the state or county over seven days, updated daily by The Gazette.

Linn County has reported 2,067 total COVID-19 cases since March, with the highest single-day new case total being 63 new cases April 18.

In a July 28 email, Linn County Assessment and Health Promotion Supervisor Kaitlin Emrich wrote that the county’s contact tracers had seen an increase in community spread of COVID-19 over the past couple of weeks — meaning those who test positive are not able to identify where they were exposed to the virus.

“Anecdotally, we are observing during the contact tracing process that many people are not practicing physical distancing by maintaining 6 feet or more between individuals that do not live with them, and they are not wearing masks or face coverings when physical distancing is not possible,” she wrote.

Statewide, 545 new COVID-19 cases were reported from 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday, which was 10.08 percent of tests conducted during that period. With those new cases, Iowa surpassed another milestone of 45,000 total COVID-19 cases reported in the state since March.

Two new deaths were recorded by the state public health department, totaling 847 virus deaths in the Iowa. Dubuque County and Polk County each recorded one death.

Johnson County added 20 new COVID-19 cases, for a total of 1,907, with a seven-day rolling average of 24 new cases.

Iowa’s highest-populated county, Polk, reported another 120 cases in the 24 hours.

Solon Nursing Care Center added one coronavirus case, and now has 34 positive cases.

Hospitalizations due to the virus in the state are down from 242 to 231. Two fewer patients were in intensive care — from 77 Saturday to 75 Sunday, and those on ventilators ticked upward to 36 from 35 the day before.

Here are the counties with the most total number of COVID-19 cases since March:

1. Polk: 9,658

2. Woodbury: 3,632

3. Black Hawk: 2,987

4. Linn: 2,067

5. Johnson: 1,907

6. Buena Vista: 1,783

7. Dallas: 1,780

8. Scott: 1,576

9. Dubuque: 1,514

10. Marshall: 1,382

John McGlothlen of the The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

