Linn County COVID-19 hospitalizations up, statewide flat

Linn County had 26 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the highest number reported to the state since April 30, when 28 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Linn had the second-highest number of hospitalizations after Polk County, which had 39 as of Tuesday, according to the state’s shared COVID-19 information. This makes sense, considering Polk and Linn counties are the No. 1 and No. 2 counties in population.

Statewide, hospitalizations stayed relatively flat, going from 299 to 300, with intensive care unit patients down from 90 to 89 and people on ventilators down from 33 to 31.

Iowa had 293 new COVID-19 cases, for a total 53,831 cases, as of 11 a.m. Thursday. There were nine new confirmed deaths for 1,012 overall. Plymouth County had two deaths, while there was one death each in Linn, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Emmet, Hamilton and Pottawattamie counties.

Fourteen Iowa counties saw total case counts go down as of Thursday. These were:

— Buena Vista, down one to 1,808

— Calhoun, down nine to 91

— Cerro Gordo, down 15 to 681

— Clarke, down one to 212

— Floyd, down 10 to 175

— Franklin, down four to 268

— Hamilton, down 24 to 240

— Hancock, down two to 127

— Humboldt, down 37 to 97

— Kossuth, down one to 106

— Palo Alto, down two to 102

— Pocahontas, down three to 119

— Webster, down 208 to 685

— Wright, down nine to 488

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.