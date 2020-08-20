CORONAVIRUS

Linn County COVID-19 hospitalizations up, statewide flat

Medical workers take a temperature from a resident during testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at t
Medical workers take a temperature from a resident during testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:58PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

UI apologizes after COVID-19-positive student details 'awful' quaranti ...

02:47PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

Linn County COVID-19 hospitalizations up, statewide flat

02:04PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

What does it mean to be recovered from the coronavirus?

11:22AM | Thu, August 20, 2020

72% of University of Iowa undergrad classes move online for fall
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Linn County had 26 people hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the highest number reported to the state since April 30, when 28 people were hospitalized with the virus.

Linn had the second-highest number of hospitalizations after Polk County, which had 39 as of Tuesday, according to the state’s shared COVID-19 information. This makes sense, considering Polk and Linn counties are the No. 1 and No. 2 counties in population.

Statewide, hospitalizations stayed relatively flat, going from 299 to 300, with intensive care unit patients down from 90 to 89 and people on ventilators down from 33 to 31.

Iowa had 293 new COVID-19 cases, for a total 53,831 cases, as of 11 a.m. Thursday. There were nine new confirmed deaths for 1,012 overall. Plymouth County had two deaths, while there was one death each in Linn, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Emmet, Hamilton and Pottawattamie counties.

Fourteen Iowa counties saw total case counts go down as of Thursday. These were:

— Buena Vista, down one to 1,808

— Calhoun, down nine to 91

— Cerro Gordo, down 15 to 681

— Clarke, down one to 212

— Floyd, down 10 to 175

— Franklin, down four to 268

— Hamilton, down 24 to 240

— Hancock, down two to 127

— Humboldt, down 37 to 97

— Kossuth, down one to 106

— Palo Alto, down two to 102

— Pocahontas, down three to 119

— Webster, down 208 to 685

— Wright, down nine to 488

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:58PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

UI apologizes after COVID-19-positive student details 'awful' quaranti ...

02:47PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

Linn County COVID-19 hospitalizations up, statewide flat

02:04PM | Thu, August 20, 2020

What does it mean to be recovered from the coronavirus?
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Jordan

The Gazette

All articles by Erin

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

What does it mean to be recovered from the coronavirus?

72% of University of Iowa undergrad classes move online for fall

Iowa surpasses 1,000 coronavirus-related deaths

Iowa educators' union sues over in-person classes

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch: Cedar Rapids officials hold news conference at 3 p.m.

16,000 still without power in Linn County on Thursday

Derecho gusts hit 140 mph, National Weather Service says

Top public health official defends state's coronavirus tracking, promises transparency

Iowa storm updates: Latest info on recovery efforts in the Cedar Rapids area, Aug. 20

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate