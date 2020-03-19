CORONAVIRUS

Kirkwood Hotel to close through April 6 due to COVID-19 concerns, donates food to charities

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Hotel at Kirkwood Center announced on its Facebook page it will close today and reopen on April 6, due to guidance of the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and governmental entities.

The timing could change, noted the teaching hotel on the campus of Kirkwood Community College. Inquiries to 319-848-8700 or hotel@kirkwood.edu would be responded to within 24 hours, according to the hotel.

“As we prepare to close the hotel doors for the next couple of weeks, we are proud to be helping our community by donating all perishable food supplies we had on property to the Heritage Area Agency on Aging and HACAP,” the Kirkwood Hotel noted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

A message to the Cedar Rapids Tourism Bureau about the status of other hotels was not returned. The city of Cedar Rapids owned DoubleTree Hotel remains open.

Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

