CORONAVIRUS

Jones County COVID-19 numbers almost double in two days

Outbreaks in Anamosa prison, schools and long-term care facility.

The Anamosa State Penitentiary along the Grant Wood Scenic Byway on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The Anamosa State Penitent
The Anamosa State Penitentiary along the Grant Wood Scenic Byway on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017. The Anamosa State Penitentiary reported 476 inmates have tested positive as well as 37 staffers. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:17PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Jones County COVID-19 numbers almost double in two days

01:32PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Iowa State offers pre-holiday-travel COVID-19 testing as campuses issu ...

01:26PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Iowa coronavirus hospitalzions surpass 900

06:00AM | Fri, November 06, 2020

More students, staff quarantining in Eastern Iowa school districts as ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Jones County has been seeing a large spike in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of days, almost doubling the county’s total number of cases.

The county saw 390 new cases on Thursday, following 166 cases on Wednesday.according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Jones County has seen a total of 1,012 cases through Nov. 5 since the start of the pandemic. It’s total number of cases just a couple of days ago on Nov. 3 was 656.

Various facilities in the county are dealing with virus outbreaks as well.

The Anamosa State Penitentiary reported 476 inmates have tested positive as well as 37 staffers. The data also notes that 13 staff have recovered, but no inmates have been reported as recovered yet. Attempts to reach Department of Correction officials were unanswered on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the Jones County Public Health Department recommended that the Anamosa Community School District move to virtual learning due to Anamosa’s 19,9 percent positivity rate and the county’s 17.2 percent rate at the time.

“We are also at a point where we have several staff members that have either tested positive or have been forced to be in quarantine due to exposure,” a letter from superintendent Larry Hunt reads.

Hunt wrote that the district had 40 percent of custodial staff intact and only about 50 percent of kitchen staff on the job. Two of the district’s 10 bus drivers have also tested positive for the virus and there are no substitutes to fill the driving responsibilities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the district had 6 percent of the teaching staff and 13.4 percent of students out due to COVID-19 illness or exposure as of Nov. 2 according to Hunt’s letter to Iowa Department of Education head Ann Lebo.

The Anamosa Care Center also has its own 36 cases. The long-term care facility was added to Iowa’s virus outbreak list on Friday. This is the first long-term care facility outbreak in Jones County.

Additionally, Rev. Nick March confirmed to The Gazette on Friday that Mass has been canceled for at least the next week at the Catholic churches in Anamosa, Central City and Prairieburg as March had contact with a parishioner that tested positive for the virus.

March is currently in quarantine, but feeling healthy and has not tested positive himself.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:17PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Jones County COVID-19 numbers almost double in two days

01:32PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Iowa State offers pre-holiday-travel COVID-19 testing as campuses issu ...

01:26PM | Fri, November 06, 2020

Iowa coronavirus hospitalzions surpass 900
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
gage_miskimen

All articles by Gage

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa State offers pre-holiday-travel COVID-19 testing as campuses issue Thanksgiving warnings

Iowa coronavirus hospitalzions surpass 900

More students, staff quarantining in Eastern Iowa school districts as COVID-19 rates rise

Iowa movie theaters eligible for grants of up to $10,000 per screen

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Mercy Medical Center to close primary care clinic

Biden overtakes Trump in Pennsylvania and Georgia, inching closer to win

Large tree debris pile burning at Tait Cummins Park

6 families with housing vouchers still await homes after being displaced by derecho

Reynolds says election validates Iowa's COVID-19 response as she urges steps to stop the spread

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe