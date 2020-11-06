Jones County COVID-19 numbers almost double in two days

Jones County has been seeing a large spike in COVID-19 cases over the past couple of days, almost doubling the county’s total number of cases.

The county saw 390 new cases on Thursday, following 166 cases on Wednesday.according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Jones County has seen a total of 1,012 cases through Nov. 5 since the start of the pandemic. It’s total number of cases just a couple of days ago on Nov. 3 was 656.

Various facilities in the county are dealing with virus outbreaks as well.

The Anamosa State Penitentiary reported 476 inmates have tested positive as well as 37 staffers. The data also notes that 13 staff have recovered, but no inmates have been reported as recovered yet. Attempts to reach Department of Correction officials were unanswered on Friday afternoon.

Earlier this week, the Jones County Public Health Department recommended that the Anamosa Community School District move to virtual learning due to Anamosa’s 19,9 percent positivity rate and the county’s 17.2 percent rate at the time.

“We are also at a point where we have several staff members that have either tested positive or have been forced to be in quarantine due to exposure,” a letter from superintendent Larry Hunt reads.

Hunt wrote that the district had 40 percent of custodial staff intact and only about 50 percent of kitchen staff on the job. Two of the district’s 10 bus drivers have also tested positive for the virus and there are no substitutes to fill the driving responsibilities.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, the district had 6 percent of the teaching staff and 13.4 percent of students out due to COVID-19 illness or exposure as of Nov. 2 according to Hunt’s letter to Iowa Department of Education head Ann Lebo.

The Anamosa Care Center also has its own 36 cases. The long-term care facility was added to Iowa’s virus outbreak list on Friday. This is the first long-term care facility outbreak in Jones County.

Additionally, Rev. Nick March confirmed to The Gazette on Friday that Mass has been canceled for at least the next week at the Catholic churches in Anamosa, Central City and Prairieburg as March had contact with a parishioner that tested positive for the virus.

March is currently in quarantine, but feeling healthy and has not tested positive himself.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com