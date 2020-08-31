CORONAVIRUS

Iowa's university college counties have more than 30 percent positive coronavirus tests

State has nearly 19 percent of tests taken come back positive during last 24 hours

Medical workers take a temperature from a resident during testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at t
Medical workers take a temperature from a resident during testing for the coronavirus Covid19 at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:23PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Rise in coronavirus cases expected as students go back to school

02:06PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Iowa's university college counties have more than 30 percent positive ...

02:00PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Immigrant, minority-owned businesses get grants in Johnson County

06:50AM | Mon, August 31, 2020

University of Iowa establishes clinic for former COVID-19 patients
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Iowa counties that host the state’s public universities all had above 30 percent positive coronavirus tests Monday.

Johnson County, where the University of Iowa is located, had 40 percent of COVID-19 tests taken in the 24 hours before 11 a.m. Monday come back positive, according to new state data. Black Hawk County, where the University of Northern Iowa is located, had 38 percent positive tests and Story County, which hosts Iowa State University, had 31 percent positive tests.

Statewide, there were 612 new cases Monday for a total 64,714 total cases. With three new confirmed deaths, COVID-19 has claimed 1,113 Iowans overall. Deaths were one each in Montgomery, Scott and Winnebago counties.

There were 3,231 test results overall, so Iowa’s positivity rate is 18.94 percent.

Johnson County added 123 cases, the highest number in the state, and posted a sixth day of triple-digit increases. Johnson now has overtaken Black Hawk County for total cases, with 3,843 and a seven-day average of 182.

Linn County has 16 new cases, totaling 2,976 with a seven-day average of 32 (8.56 percent positive).

Hospitalizations were down from 308 to 299, with Intensive Care Unit patients down from 88 to 85 and people on ventilators up from 42 to 46. The Sheffield Care Center in Franklin County was removed from the list of long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Top 10 counties in total cases are:

1. Polk County: 13,316

2. Woodbury County: 4,131

3. Johnson County: 3,843

4. Black Hawk County: 3,788

5. Linn County: 2,976

6. Dallas County: 2,380

7. Story County: 2,363

8. Scott County: 2,211

9. Dubuque County: 2,031

10. Buena Vista County: 1,826

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:23PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Rise in coronavirus cases expected as students go back to school

02:06PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Iowa's university college counties have more than 30 percent positive ...

02:00PM | Mon, August 31, 2020

Immigrant, minority-owned businesses get grants in Johnson County
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Jordan

The Gazette

All articles by Erin

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Immigrant, minority-owned businesses get grants in Johnson County

University of Iowa establishes clinic for former COVID-19 patients

Iowa adding new coronavirus cases at record clip

Johnson County sees 188 more coronavirus cases

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Palo home invader fatally shot by homeowner Monday morning

Democrats challenge Iowa district court rulings on absentee ballot requests

How Linn County residents can apply for disaster food assistance this week

BLM protesters accused of assaulting Iowa City pedestrians with water bottles

Unemployment insurance tax rate to remain same in 2021

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate