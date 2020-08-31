Iowa's university college counties have more than 30 percent positive coronavirus tests

The Iowa counties that host the state’s public universities all had above 30 percent positive coronavirus tests Monday.

Johnson County, where the University of Iowa is located, had 40 percent of COVID-19 tests taken in the 24 hours before 11 a.m. Monday come back positive, according to new state data. Black Hawk County, where the University of Northern Iowa is located, had 38 percent positive tests and Story County, which hosts Iowa State University, had 31 percent positive tests.

Statewide, there were 612 new cases Monday for a total 64,714 total cases. With three new confirmed deaths, COVID-19 has claimed 1,113 Iowans overall. Deaths were one each in Montgomery, Scott and Winnebago counties.

There were 3,231 test results overall, so Iowa’s positivity rate is 18.94 percent.

Johnson County added 123 cases, the highest number in the state, and posted a sixth day of triple-digit increases. Johnson now has overtaken Black Hawk County for total cases, with 3,843 and a seven-day average of 182.

Linn County has 16 new cases, totaling 2,976 with a seven-day average of 32 (8.56 percent positive).

Hospitalizations were down from 308 to 299, with Intensive Care Unit patients down from 88 to 85 and people on ventilators up from 42 to 46. The Sheffield Care Center in Franklin County was removed from the list of long-term care facilities with current COVID-19 outbreaks.

The Top 10 counties in total cases are:

1. Polk County: 13,316

2. Woodbury County: 4,131

3. Johnson County: 3,843

4. Black Hawk County: 3,788

5. Linn County: 2,976

6. Dallas County: 2,380

7. Story County: 2,363

8. Scott County: 2,211

9. Dubuque County: 2,031

10. Buena Vista County: 1,826

