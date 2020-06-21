CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County sees fifth day of double-digit increase in coronavirus cases

Linn, Johnson counties see largest increases in positive cases in over a month

Signs are posted at the entrance at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing
Signs are posted at the entrance at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
Johnson County reported 34 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period Sunday, the highest single-day increase there since April 20 and the second-highest since the county began reporting cases March 8.

This is the fifth day in a row that Johnson County has reported positive cases in the double-digits, according to 24-hour data ending at 11 a.m. each day.

Linn County also saw a double-digit increase in new cases Sunday, reporting 27, the highest single-day increase it has reported since May 6.

Overall, the state reported 467 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total to 25,891.

See more Iowa coronavirus charts and maps

Four new deaths were confirmed, with Pocahontas County seeing its first death from the virus and Dallas, Dickinson and Polk counties reporting one death each. There have been 685 deaths due to COVID-19 in Iowa.

The period ending Sunday also was the second-highest day for test results, with 7,758 results reported Sunday. June 3 saw the highest single-day increase when state-delayed results were added from June 2.

Hospitalizations dropped to 170, with three patients in intensive care and 27 on ventilators to help them breathe.

Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion reported two more positive COVID-19 cases, and 19 cases total.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

