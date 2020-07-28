CORONAVIRUS

Johnson County reports two new coronavirus deaths, nine in the state

Hospitalizations at highest number since June 8

A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in W
A health worker performs a COVID-19 test at a Test Iowa site at Waukee South Middle School, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Waukee, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:55PM | Tue, July 28, 2020

Johnson County reports two new coronavirus deaths, nine in the state

11:35AM | Tue, July 28, 2020

Iowa men's basketball workouts paused; 2 players test positive for COV ...

06:50AM | Tue, July 28, 2020

Grocers make deals with recycler to still turn away empty bottles and ...

06:00AM | Tue, July 28, 2020

Iowa has spent $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Johnson County reported two coronavirus deaths by 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total number of Johnson County residents who have died from the novel coronavirus to 12.

Nine Iowans’ COVID-19 deaths were confirmed by the state in the past 24 hours, with Polk County also reporting two deaths and Jasper, Louisa, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, and Washington counties reporting one each.

The state reported 253 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 42,738. Of the 3,048 test results reported — the lowest number of test results in over a week — 8.3 percent were positive.

Linn County saw 18 new cases with a total of 1,855 and a rolling seven-day average of 35.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Johnson County reported 15 new cases and a total of 1,771. The rolling seven-day average is currently 19.

Hospitalizations rose from 241 to 253 in the past 24 hours, the highest its been since June 8, when 255 Iowans were hospitalized. Patients in intensive care units dropped from 78 to 75, and those on ventilators also decreased from 32 to 31.

Winslow House Care Center in Marion reported one additional patient recovered from COVID-19, making the total number of residents recovered five. The long-term care facility still is reporting seven coronavirus cases. Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing at Gowrie in Webster County was removed from the list of long-term care center outbreaks.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 9112

2. Woodbury County: 3569

3. Black Hawk County: 2870

4. Linn County: 1855

5. Buena Vista County: 1776

6. Johnson County: 1771

7. Dallas County: 1674

8. Scott County: 1491

9. Dubuque County: 1377

10. Marshall County: 1310

These counties saw double-digit increases in the past 24 hours:

1. Webster County: 37

2. Linn County: 18

3. Black Hawk County: 16

4. Johnson County: 15

5. Dubuque County: 14

6. Polk County: 14

7. Story County: 10

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:55PM | Tue, July 28, 2020

Johnson County reports two new coronavirus deaths, nine in the state

11:35AM | Tue, July 28, 2020

Iowa men's basketball workouts paused; 2 players test positive for COV ...

06:50AM | Tue, July 28, 2020

Grocers make deals with recycler to still turn away empty bottles and ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
brooklyn_draisey

The Gazette

All articles by Brooklyn

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa men's basketball workouts paused; 2 players test positive for COVID-19

Grocers make deals with recycler to still turn away empty bottles and cans

Iowa has spent $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 aid

Iowa's medical, health care organizations ask for statewide mask mandate

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Wells Fargo permanently shutters branch in Cedar Rapids

Building in downtown Cedar Rapids that saw partial facade collapse Friday is being evaluated, city says

University of Iowa plans new Nonfiction Writing Program home in historic house

Judge sides with Cedar Rapids in lawsuit challenging Cargill's rail yard plans

Marion's Uptown Getdown still is happening this year, but it's a touring event to limit crowds

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate