Johnson County reports two new coronavirus deaths, nine in the state

Johnson County reported two coronavirus deaths by 11 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the total number of Johnson County residents who have died from the novel coronavirus to 12.

Nine Iowans’ COVID-19 deaths were confirmed by the state in the past 24 hours, with Polk County also reporting two deaths and Jasper, Louisa, Plymouth, Pottawattamie, and Washington counties reporting one each.

The state reported 253 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 42,738. Of the 3,048 test results reported — the lowest number of test results in over a week — 8.3 percent were positive.

Linn County saw 18 new cases with a total of 1,855 and a rolling seven-day average of 35.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. each day with the new data.

Johnson County reported 15 new cases and a total of 1,771. The rolling seven-day average is currently 19.

Hospitalizations rose from 241 to 253 in the past 24 hours, the highest its been since June 8, when 255 Iowans were hospitalized. Patients in intensive care units dropped from 78 to 75, and those on ventilators also decreased from 32 to 31.

Winslow House Care Center in Marion reported one additional patient recovered from COVID-19, making the total number of residents recovered five. The long-term care facility still is reporting seven coronavirus cases. Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing at Gowrie in Webster County was removed from the list of long-term care center outbreaks.

Here are the 10 counties with the most coronavirus cases in Iowa:

1. Polk County: 9112

2. Woodbury County: 3569

3. Black Hawk County: 2870

4. Linn County: 1855

5. Buena Vista County: 1776

6. Johnson County: 1771

7. Dallas County: 1674

8. Scott County: 1491

9. Dubuque County: 1377

10. Marshall County: 1310

These counties saw double-digit increases in the past 24 hours:

1. Webster County: 37

2. Linn County: 18

3. Black Hawk County: 16

4. Johnson County: 15

5. Dubuque County: 14

6. Polk County: 14

7. Story County: 10

