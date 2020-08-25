Johnson County has three days in a row of highest COVID-19 numbers

Iowa’s seven-day average for COVID-19 cases continues to rise at 605, a new record topping Monday’s 567.

The state saw 571 new cases in the last 24 hours according to data analyzed by The Gazette, bringing Iowa’s total number of virus cases to 57,156.

Iowa had nine new deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s death total to 1,049. Polk County had three, Black Hawk, Clinton, Fayette, Lucas, Washington and Winnebago counties had one death each. For Fayette County, the death was the county’s first. Across the state, 82 of Iowa’s 99 counties have seen at least one death due to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the state has also tested 601,435 individuals for the virus with 3,877 test results in the last 24 hours. Tuesday marks the third consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 test results. Tuesday also marks the fifth consecutive day in a row with a positive rate over 10 percent. In the last 24 hours, 14.73 percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive.

In Linn County, 20 new positive tests were added to the count for a total of 2,769 virus cases. The county’s seven-day average currently sits at 29.

Johnson County’s past three days have seen its highest COVID-19 numbers since the beginning of the pandemic. In the last 24 hours, Johnson County has had 84 new positive cases. On Monday it had 86 and on Sunday, 91 for a seven-day average of 58, the county’s highest average ever.

On Monday morning, the UI reported its own COVID-19 case count with 107 students and four employees with the virus. The numbers reflect those who have self-reported positive tests since Aug. 18. The university can’t make individuals report because of health privacy laws, UI officials told The Gazette.

Up north, Black Hawk County added 10 new positive cases for a total of 3,526 and over in Story County, home of Ames and Iowa State University, 37 more individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday, ISU released its own COVID-19 numbers. In the first week of classes, 130 students, faculty and staff tested positive for the virus- about 13.6 percent of the 957 who were tested.

Like Iowa’s universities, the state’s long-term care facilities continue to face virus outbreaks too.

The Winslow House Care Center in Marion added one new positive case on Tuesday, bringing the facility’s total to 10. Eagle Point Health Care Center in Clinton County was added to the list of LTC outbreaks with eight cases of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations across the state continue to move up from 275 to 295. Patients in the ICU went down from 86 to 82 and patients on ventilators went down from 39 to 37.

