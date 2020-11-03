Iowa's hospitals to receive CARES funding to managed 'increased needs' due to COVID-19 spike

Iowa’s hospitals and local county public health departments will receive $28 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday.

The relief, meant to help these facilities managed increased needs due to COVID-19, will be allocated from the $1.25 billion in federal funding Iowa received as part of the CARES Act, according to the news release.

The announcement comes as the state continues to break records in new novel coronavirus cases as well as the past week has brought an increasingly alarming rate of new hospitalizations each day.

As of Tuesday, 730 COVID-19 patients were in Iowa’s hospitals, the highest number seen throughout the pandemic. That includes 170 in an intensive care unit and 59 on ventilators, according to an analysis of state coronavirus data by The Gazette.

Of the total $28 million, $25 million will go to hospitals “to address staffing needs.” According to the governor’s announcement, funding will be allocated prorated based on the average hospital census during September and October.

The remaining $3 million will be distributed to local county public health agencies based on a per capita basis.

“As COVID-19 continues to impact Iowans, it is putting strain on both staffing at our hospitals as well as local public health departments,” Reynolds said in a statement Tuesday. “These added funds will provide much-needed relief to hospitals to support their staffing needs in this critical time. They also will support Iowa’s county health departments, which are facing continued and ongoing increases in workload.”

The governor’s announcement did not clarify when that funding would be distributed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Late last week, in a statement to The Gazette, a spokesman for Reynolds asserted that the percentage of COVID-19 patients in Iowa hospitals still is low, and that “new therapeutics such as Remdesivir and other treatments have helped reduce the severity of illness and shorten hospital stays for many patients.”

On Monday, the head of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urged Iowans to forgo traditional Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings with loved ones this year because of the COVID-19 spike across the state.

If they don’t, hospitals across the state may be forced to take measures — including postponing routine care and scheduled elective surgeries — that may exacerbate patient illnesses and deprive health care facilities of tens of millions in income.

“This may be the year that, on top of everything else, 2020 took away our ability for families to get together in the manner that they did before for Thanksgiving and Christmas,” UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran told reporters at a news conference Monday. “I think that these are the kinds of choices that Iowans are going to have to make.”

Reynolds urged Iowans to “take every precaution possible to slow the community spread of COVID-19” in her news release, including wearing a mask in public, social distancing and staying home when feeling sick.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com