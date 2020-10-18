CORONAVIRUS

Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rise

Number has been worsening since last month

A portable road sign reads #x201c;Thank you healthcare workers#x201d; along Hawkins Drive at the University of Iowa Hosp
A portable road sign reads “Thank you healthcare workers” along Hawkins Drive at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 13, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:28PM | Sun, October 18, 2020

Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rise

02:46PM | Sat, October 17, 2020

Iowa records second-highest number of positive coronavirus cases for a ...

07:49PM | Fri, October 16, 2020

COVID-19 will likely get worse in the winter, thanks to biology and be ...

02:13PM | Fri, October 16, 2020

1,384 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 16 more deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

The number of patients in Iowa hospitals being treated for COVID-19 continued its worsening trajectory Sunday, hitting its second-highest level ever within a 24-hour period.

According to state public health data, 475 people were being treated for the virus in Iowa hospitals — up from 461 a day earlier — as of 11 a.m. Sunday. That’s the highest total since 482 were reported Oct. 14 and continues a worsening trend that began at the end of last month.

The number of patients in intensive care because of COVID-19 also increased, going from 104 to 108 people. However, the number of patients relying on ventilators to breathe inched down from 46 to 45.

Overall, Iowa added 907 new cases of COVID-19 during the 24-hour period, bringing the total number of people in the state who have had confirmed cases of the infection to 107,057.

Of the 4,782 test results reported in the period, 3,875 of them were negative or inconclusive. That put the state’s positivity rate at 18.97 percent — far higher than the 10 percent level federal health officials have said is cause for concern.

According to the state’s calculations, 15 of Iowa’s 99 counties have 14-day average positivity rates of 15 percent or more — the worst being western Iowa’s Harrison County at 24.8 percent.

Linn County added 57 cases in the period, for a total so far of 4,993. Johnson County added 22 cases, for a total of 5,615.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Statewide, 85 cases were added to the category that includes school-age children of up to 17, bringing the total to 9,304. In the category of those in the education occupation, the state added 56 cases in the period for a total of 5,191.

Iowa public health officials also added four long-term care facilities — one each in Black Hawk, Cedar, Mitchell and Polk counties — as sites of new outbreaks. It removed one long-term care facility in Polk County from the list.

The 10 Iowa counties recording the highest number of cases so far:

• Polk: 17,873

• Woodbury: 6,747

• Johnson: 5,615

• Black Hawk: 5,168

• Linn: 4,993

• Dubuque: 4,631

• Scott: 3,988

• Story: 3,830

• Dallas: 3,284

• Pottawattamie: 2,935

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:28PM | Sun, October 18, 2020

Iowa's COVID-19 hospitalizations continue rise

02:46PM | Sat, October 17, 2020

Iowa records second-highest number of positive coronavirus cases for a ...

07:49PM | Fri, October 16, 2020

COVID-19 will likely get worse in the winter, thanks to biology and be ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By John McGlothlen, The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa records second-highest number of positive coronavirus cases for a single 24-hour period

COVID-19 will likely get worse in the winter, thanks to biology and behavior

1,384 new COVID-19 cases in Iowa, 16 more deaths

University of Iowa nixing face shields, gaiters as appropriate face coverings

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Woman dies in custody in the Linn County Jail

Enter your pet in The Gazette Halloween costume contest

Man loses eye after Cedar Rapids assault

Man sustains life-threatening injuries after shooting in Cedar Rapids Friday

Living with it in Kim Reynolds' Iowa as the virus spreads

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe