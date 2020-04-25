CEDAR RAPIDS — Heightened precautions are being taken at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

The resident, who was not identified, is experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to Joe Hoagbin, the veterans home medical director. The resident has been transferred to the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Des Moines where there is a team that specializes in infectious diseases.

“We know our residents are high-risk and we want to ensure that every measure is put in place,” Hoagbin said in a memo to staff that was shared with the media by AFSCME, the union representing staff members.

Hoagbin declined to comment on the situation Saturday, deferring to the IVH commandant.

According to the union, the precautions Iowa Veterans Home management took before the incident “were a joke.”

Employees also were notified a staff member working in one of the residential halls tested positive and had “mild symptoms.

Hoagbin said it should not come as a surprise that COVID-19 would reach the Iowa Veterans Home. Several staff members have contracted COVID-19 from contacts in the community, he said.

Residents fall into high-risk categories because of age and many having chronic medical conditions.

The Iowa Veterans Home has acquired its own device for rapid COVID-19 testing, Hoagbin said.

Going forward staff will undergo the nasal swab test to see if they have COVID-19 and blood tests to see if they have antibodies to COVID-19, he said.

