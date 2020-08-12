Iowa long-term care facilities see repeat coronavirus outbreaks

A couple of Iowa long-term care facilities are experiencing second outbreaks of COVID-19.

The Iowa Veterans Home in Marshall County reappeared on the state’s long-term care facility outbreak list after being removed from the list on June 12. The facility has nine cases of COVID-19.

Calvin Community in Polk County has also reappeared on the list with three cases. They were previously removed from the list by June 25.

New to the outbreak list is Good Samaritan Society in Winnebago County, which has five cases.

Solon Nursing Care Center had one new recovery with 15 total recovered.

There were 12 additional deaths reported statewide due to COVID-19 on Wednesday morning according to the state’s COVID-19 website. The new deaths bring the state total to 949.

Franklin County reported two of the 12 deaths. Clinton, Floyd, Jasper, Lee, Monroe, O’Brien, Plymouth, Polk, Pottawattamie and Story counties reported one death each.

New confirmed cases jumped to 499, bringing the state total of COVID-19 cases to 49,702.

Total hospitalizations were at 243 across the state, down one from Tuesday. The website still reads that some Iowans being treated for COVID-19 in a long-term care facility or at home may be transferred to a hospital for temporary treatment due to Monday’s storm.

“This may cause hospitalization data or other data on the site to fluctuate in the short term,” the site reads.

Statewide, there are 72 ICU patients, up eight from Tuesday and the number of patients on ventilators remains the same at 25.

TOP 10 COUNTIES IN TOTAL CASES

Polk County: 10473

Woodbury County: 3741

Black Hawk County: 3164

Linn County: 2438

Johnson County: 2121

Dallas County: 1904

Buena Vista County: 1796

Scott County: 1746

Dubuque County: 1714

Marshall County: 1452

DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASES OR MORE

Polk County: 116

Linn County: 35

Black Hawk County: 28

Dubuque County: 22

Scott County: 19

Wapello County: 19

Dallas County: 17

Pottawattamie County: 16

Webster County: 16

Woodbury County: 12

Johnson County: 11

TOP PERCENTAGE INCREASES FOR COUNTIES WITH MORE THAN 50 CASES

Henry County: 7.1%

Mills County: 3.4%

Madison County: 3.3%

Des Moines County: 2.7%

Fayette County: 2.4%

