Twenty-three Iowans have fallen ill with a mysterious illness that has been linked to vaping, state public health officials said Friday.

Iowa has seen a rise in vaping-related respiratory illnesses over the past several weeks as more states report a similar condition. Some cases have resulted in death.

As of Friday, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 805 cases of severe respiratory illnesses and 12 deaths nationwide.

No deaths have occurred in Iowa. According to a statement from the Iowa Department of Public Health, all 23 individuals in Iowa “have recovered.”

Most of Iowa’s cases have been male, but the ages range from 17 to 60.

The majority of individuals with this severe respiratory illness have reported use of e-cigarette products with THC, but a variety of vaping products and devices have been reported in affected states. In Iowa, 18 of the 23 affected individuals reported use of THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

“Case numbers will likely continue to increase as this investigation continues,” according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Symptoms reported with this illness include cough, dizziness, headache, chest pain and worsening difficulty breathing, sometimes requiring intensive care. Any patient with a history of vaping experiencing breathing problems should seek medical care.

State public health officials stated Iowans should not use e-cigarettes or vaping products “since the cause of this outbreak is not yet clear and the long-term health impacts of these products are unknown.”

Health care providers are urged to ask patients with respiratory illness about vaping and to report any case to the Iowa Department of Public Health at 1-800-362-2736.

