UnityPoint Health in discussions to merge with Sanford Health, South Dakota-based health system

MediaQuest Signs employee Derek Schroeder of Walford prepares part of the new Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital sign for installation on Friday, June 28, 2013, in Cedar Rapids. Iowa Health System recent changed its name to Unity Point Health, and signage at St. Luke’s Hospital is being updated to reflect the change. (Liz Martin/The Gazette-KCRG)
UnityPoint Health, one of Iowa’s largest hospital systems, is exploring a possible merger with South Dakota-based Sanford Health, hospital officials announced Friday.

Both health systems have “signed a letter of intent to explore joining their trusted brands to become the destination for personalized primary care in America’s Heartland,” according to a news release.

If combined, the system would become one of the 15 largest nonprofit health systems in the country with an operating revenue of more than $11 billion. It would employ more than 2,600 physicians and 83,000 staff.

“We are approaching our discussions very purposefully, with a clear and common vision for success,” said Kevin Vermeer, president and chief executive officer of UnityPoint Health.

“First and foremost, our focus is on people. Working together, we will find new ways to broaden access to care — beyond the traditional settings — and take greater responsibility for the health of the populations we serve.”

Des Moines-based UnityPoint Health includes 32 hospitals — including UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids — and 280 clinics in Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin.

Sanford Health, based in Sioux Falls, includes 44 hospitals and more than 200 senior care facilities located in 26 states and nine countries.

“Sanford and UnityPoint are two successful systems intent on controlling our own destiny,” said Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health. “We believe that in the very near future, fully integrated health systems will drive greater value through affordable options for high-quality health care to patients, governments and employers.

“The combination of Sanford and UnityPoint will help both organizations better meet this need, creating a new system positioned for continued growth across a broad geography.”

Check back with this story throughout the day for more details.

• Comments: (319) 368-8536; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

