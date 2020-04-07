Iowa tops 1,000 cases of coronavirus

JOHNSTON — The number of people in Iowa who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus has now exceeded 1,000 as the state reported another 102 cases Tuesday — its most in a single day.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, one additional person has died as a result of the virus. The death of an elderly Benton County resident brings the state’s total deaths from COVID-19 to 26.

The 102 new cases reported Tuesday bring Iowa’s total known cases to 1,048. The virus has spread to three more counties — Buena Vista, Delaware and Greene — for a total of 78 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

According to Tuesday’s report by health officials, 1,017 people tested negative, for total of 11,670. Currently, 104 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.