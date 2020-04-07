CORONAVIRUS

Iowa tops 1,000 cases of coronavirus

Elderly Benton County resident reported as latest death

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)


Gazette staff

JOHNSTON — The number of people in Iowa who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus has now exceeded 1,000 as the state reported another 102 cases Tuesday — its most in a single day.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, one additional person has died as a result of the virus. The death of an elderly Benton County resident brings the state’s total deaths from COVID-19 to 26.

The 102 new cases reported Tuesday bring Iowa’s total known cases to 1,048. The virus has spread to three more counties — Buena Vista, Delaware and Greene — for a total of 78 of Iowa’s 99 counties.

According to Tuesday’s report by health officials, 1,017 people tested negative, for total of 11,670. Currently, 104 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.

