Iowa sets record highs for COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7-day case averages

Linn County added a record-high of COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period Tuesday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The county reported 110 new cases in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Tuesday for a county total of 5,639. Linn County’s seven-day average was also a record high at 83. Its positivity rate is 26.63 percent over 24 hours.

In total, Iowa added 1,175 new virus cases in the 24-hour period. The new cases bring the state’s seven-day average to 1,329, a record high for Iowa.

Hospitalizations in Iowa continue to rise, breaking the record again with 564. ICU patients went from 129 to 128 and patients on ventilators went from 45 to 46.

The state also confirmed 21 new deaths on Tuesday. 1,658 Iowans have died due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Linn County had three of Tuesday’s recorded deaths. Harrison County had four new deaths, Woodbury also had three, Emmet, Mills and Scott had two each and Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Delaware, Mitchell and Shelby County had one new death each.

With Mitchell County’s death being its first, 93 of Iowa’s 99 counties have experienced a virus death.

Of the new COVID-19 cases across Iowa on Tuesday, 119 of the cases were in individuals aged 0-17 and 66 were of individuals who identified within the education occupation category. In total, 10,366 minors and 5,892 within the education occupation have been infected with the virus in Iowa.

Johnson County added 38 new virus cases of its own for a county total of 5,890. The county’s seven-day average is 34 and its positivity rate over 24 hours is 15.64 percent.

Story County had 24 new cases for a total of 4,014 and a seven-day average of 22. Story’s positivity rate is 22.02 percent over 24 hours.

Black Hawk County added 74 new cases for a total of 5,652. Its seven-day average is 63, its highest since being 74 on May 4. The county’s positivity rate over 24 hours is 32.88 percent.

Long-term care facilities in Iowa continue to battle outbreaks of the virus with 2,032 infections being linked to facilities around the state.

Locally, Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion added one new case for a total of 12 cases and four recovered.

Thornton Manor Nursing and Care Center in Allamakee County was added to the outbreak list with five cases. Ivy at Davenport in Scott County added nine cases and Carlisle Center for Wellness and Rehab in Warren County has 14 cases. Friendship Haven in Webster County added three cases and Southridge Specialty Care in Marshall County was added to the outbreak list as well.

