Iowa sees more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, Johnson County 7-day tracking leveling off

Iowa had its second day in a row of more than 1,000 positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The state saw 1,080 confirmed virus cases in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. on Friday. Iowa’s total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is at 84,437. The state’s seven-day rolling average sits at 877.

Across the state, four more Iowans have died due to the virus as of Friday, including two in Linn County. Calhoun and Harrison counties had one new death each. With the two additional deaths, the total numbers of deaths in Linn County is 111.

Linn County had 38 new cases in the 24-hour period, bringing the county total to 3,957. The county’s seven-day average is 38 and its positivity rate is 9.57 percent.

Linn County long-term care facilities continue to deal with virus outbreaks. Hiawatha Care Center added two new cases for a total of 29. Its number of recovered individuals is now at 15. Winslow House Care Center in Marion added another case for a total of 42. The facility’s total number of recovered is now up to 32.

Johnson County saw 15 new cases for a total of 5,093. Its seven-day average is 21, its lowest since Aug. 18. Its positivity rate is 5.75 percent, its lowest since tracking started.

In Story County, 34 new cases were added, bringing its total to 3,409. The county’s seven-day average is at 24 and its positivity rate is 26.36 percent.

Black Hawk County saw 30 new virus cases for a total of 4,458. Black Hawk’s seven-day average is 23 and its positivity rate is 9.52 percent.

After a few days of trending upward, hospitalizations across the state decreased from 305 to 300. However patients in the ICU went up from 79 to 87. Patients on ventilators went from 37 to 35.

