Iowa sees largest increase in positive COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour period since start of the pandemic

More Iowans tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24-hours than in any previous 24-hour period recorded since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, the state added 4,754 new COVID-19 cases between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, the highest daily total recorded since the virus made its appearance in Iowa back in March. The previous high was 4,706 which was recorded on November 4.

Hospitalizations also reached a new record-high in the past 24 hours with 1,190 patients — up from 1,135 — being treated for the virus. Of those hospitalized, 210 patients are in intensive care units — this is the first time we’ve seen more than 200 patients in ICU care — and 101 required ventilators to help them breathe.

The state’s total number of cases is now 166,021, with 92 of Iowa’s 99 counties reporting 14-day positivity rates over 15 percent.

Of the 9,900 test results recorded in the past 24 hours, the remaining 5146 tested came back negative or inconclusive, bringing the state’s 24-hour positivity rate to 48.02 percent.

Twenty-five new confirmed deaths in 20 counties were also recorded as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,898.

Clinton, Dallas, Jones, Scott and Woodbury counties each reported two deaths, while Benton, Buchanan. Cass, Dubuque, Johnson, Keokuk, Linn, Marion, Marshall, Mills, Montgomery, Muscatine, O’Brien, Polk and Winnebago counties reported one death each.

Linn County added 433 new cases in the past 24 hours — the second highest daily total behind the 520 cases recorded on Nov. 8. The county’s total number of cases is 9,995, its seven day average is 405 — setting a record for the 20th day straight — and its 24-hour positivity rate is 41.28.

Johnson County added 188 new COVID-19 cases as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing its total to 7,587. The county’s seven-day average is 166 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 36.43 percent.

Story County added 130 cases, bringing its total to 5,096 total. The county’s seven-day average is 100 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 41.53 percent.

Black Hawk County added 307 cases — a record high exceeding 240 recorded on Nov. 4 — bringing its total to 8,209 total. The county’s seven-day average is 210 — also a record high — and its 24-hour positivity rate is 60.91 percent.

Jones County added 48 cases in the 24-hour period, bringing its total number of cases to 1,532. The county’s seven-day average is 125 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 90.57 percent.

Of the new case numbers in Iowa, 482 were among individuals ages 0-17, bringing the total number of children that have been infected with the virus to 14,944.

Moreover, 60 of the new cases were reported among individuals who identified in the education occupation category bringing the total number of infected in that category to 7,405.

Long-term care facilities also continue to experience virus outbreaks, with Pearl Valley Rehabilitation and Nursing at Estherville in Emmet County reporting three cases.

