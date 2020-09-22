CORONAVIRUS

Iowa sees 19 new coronavirus deaths, over 600 new cases

U.S. surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Lab technician and 2019 Cornell College alum Dominique Fleming enters data into a Sofia analyzer as she tests a sample f
Lab technician and 2019 Cornell College alum Dominique Fleming enters data into a Sofia analyzer as she tests a sample for Covid19 coronavirus at the Student Health Center at Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
As the United States surpasses 200,000 deaths due to COVID-19, Iowa added 19 people to its statewide death count Tuesday.

Linn County had two of the deaths confirmed within the 24-hour period that ended at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Muscatine and Woodbury counties each had two new deaths, Polk County had three. Allamakee, Boone, Clinton, Crawford, Dubuque, Fayette, Franklin, Howard, Pottawattamie and Winnebago counties had one new death each.

The state’s total number of virus deaths sits at 1,285 as of Tuesday.

Iowa added 640 virus cases within the 24-hour period, bringing Iowa’s total to 81,209.

Linn County added 23 new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,813. Linn’s seven-day average is 39.

Johnson County had 24 new cases, bringing its total to 5,025. The county’s seven-day average is 24, its lowest since Aug. 20.

Story County added 27 cases for a total of 3,315. Its seven-day average is 23.

Black Hawk County saw 26 new virus cases for a total of 4,382. The county’s seven-day average is 27.

Cases among younger Iowans continue to rise. Within the 24-hour period, 79 minors up to 17 years old were confirmed positive, bringing the statewide total to 6,509.

Seventy-six people who work in education have tested positive in the same time period.

Long-term care facilities continue to face virus outbreaks. Locally, Hiawatha Care Center now has 27 virus cases. Two more recovered, making for a total of nine.

Winslow Care Center in Marion added two more cases for a total of 41. Thirty cases are labeled as recovered.

Two more facilities have been added to the statewide list. Rose Vista Home in Harrison County has nine virus cases, and Kahl Home in Scott County has five.

Statewide, hospitalizations are up from 271 to 285, intensive-care patients are down from 74 to 72, and patients on ventilators are down from 35 to 34.

John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com

