Iowa reports more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases and 15 confirmed deaths Wednesday

Iowa reported 2,002 new cases of the coronavirus and 15 additional confirmed deaths between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data analyzed by The Gazette.

Statewide, 271,022 Iowans have tested positive for the virus since March.

Confirmed virus deaths in the state now total 3,668.

Linn County on Wednesday reported 81 new cases for a total of 16,150 cases since March. The county also reported two new deaths, bringing its death toll to 234.

Johnson County reported 55 new cases, bringing its totals to 10,716 cases. Johnson County’s death toll remained the same at 47.

Hospitalizations across the state decreased from 651 to 644 in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The number of patients in intensive care decreased from 140 to 139, while the number of patients on ventilators stayed the same at 71.

As of Wednesday morning, 131 long-term care facilities in Iowa were experiencing virus outbreaks. The state defines outbreaks as three of more cases of COVID-19 among residents and staff. That total is down two from Tuesday.

A total of 5,340 individuals were sick with the virus in these facilities — a decrease of 384 from Monday — according to data from the state.

In Linn County, Northbrook Manor Care Center in Cedar Rapids added 13 new cases for a total of 37.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The numbers at West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids held steady at 40 cases and Meth-Wick Health Center remained at 30 cases.

Both West ridge and Meth-Wick reported new recoveries.

Recoveries at West Ridge Care Center rose from 16 to 20, while Meth-Wick Health Center reported three new recoveries, bringing its total to nine.

In Johnson County, Lantern Park Specialty Care reported 35 cases, and increase of four cases from Tuesday.

To date, 1,137 individuals have died of the virus in the state’s long-term care facilities.

An additional 15 counties reported new confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Allamakee, Benton, Black Hawk, Buena Vista, Cedar, Floyd, Henry, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Warren, Webster and Wright counties reported one new death each.

Shipments of the newly approved Moderna vaccine arrived at Corridor hospitals on Tuesday, arriving in Eastern Iowa just one week after the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were shipped nationwide.

The new batch of vaccines is the first shipment for many hospitals statewide, including Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, making this week’s arrival a “monumental moment” in the pandemic for these facilities, hospital spokesman Aaron Scheinblum told The Gazette Tuesday.

Two hundred doses arrived at Mercy Iowa City on Tuesday.

University of Iowa Health Care Chief Pharmacy Officer Mike Brownlee confirmed his campus received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine and would finish using its current allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine before tapping into the new shipment.

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital and Mercy Medical Center also confirmed receiving 500 doses each of the Moderna vaccine and began administering them to front-line health care staff “within hours” of its arrival Tuesday morning.

Iowa is expecting 19,500 Pfizer doses and 53,800 Moderna doses this week and 19,500 Pfizer doses and 19,500 Moderna doses the week after, according to the state public health department.

That amounts to 138,300 doses by about the end of the month, about 20 percent fewer than what the state initially said it expected.

The state also received 26,000 doses from Pfizer last week.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a news conference Tuesday that more than 8,400 hospital workers in Iowa already have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and that the state will move forward with its plan to begin offering doses next week to long-term care residents and staff.

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com