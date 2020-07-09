CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases since May 1

Three counties see first coronavirus deaths

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
Iowa reported 733 new coronavirus cases by 11 a.m. Thursday, the highest single-day jump in new cases since May 1.

Since mid-March, Iowa has reported 33,121 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases increased for the fifth consecutive day to 451.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in a county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette every day with the new data.

The state reported testing 8,568 people for COVID-19, with an 8.56 percent positive rate.

Test Iowa conducted its 100,000th test Thursday, according to a news release. Since the first Test Iowa site opened April 25, 21 percent of all COVID-19 tests in the state have gone through Test Iowa. The 20 Test Iowa sites are testing more than 3,000 people a day, and any Iowan can get a test after completing a form at testiowa.com.

The state reported eight deaths Thursday, with Clay, Iowa and Ringgold counties reporting their first deaths due to COVID-19. Dallas County reported two deaths, and Polk, Story and Wapello counties reported one each.

To date, 740 Iowans have died from the novel coronavirus.

The number of patients hospitalized and those in intensive care units both increased, with hospitalizations going from 165 to 168 and patients in intensive care jumping to 49 from 44. The number of patients on ventilators dropped from 23 to 22.

Johnson County reported 18 new cases, its 23rd consecutive day of double-digit increases. The rolling seven-day average for the county dropped from 26 to 22, the lowest it’s been since it peaked at 49 on June 30.

Linn County reported 22 new positive cases, up seven from Wednesday. The seven-day rolling average was 15, the same as Wednesday.

Polk County reported 163 new cases.

In outbreaks at long-term care Facilities, Willow Gardens Care Center in Marion reported four new cases, bringing the total there to 32, with 30 recovered.

Crystal Heights Care Center in Mahaska County in south-central Iowa was removed from the list of long-term care center outbreaks.

The numbers

Here are the 10 counties that have reported the most coronavirus cases since mid-March:

1. Polk: 6,959

2. Woodbury: 3,281

3. Black Hawk: 2,395

4. Buena Vista: 1,725

5. Johnson: 1,373

6. Linn: 1,333

7. Dallas: 1,330

8. Marshall: 1,065

9. Scott: 915

10. Dubuque: 828

These are the counties that reported double-digit increases or more in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk: 163

2. Dubuque: 73

3. Scott: 61

4. Black Hawk: 54

5. Dallas: 37

6. Muscatine: 26

7. Webster: 25

8. Linn: 22

9. Woodbury: 20

10. Johnson: 18

11. Story: 14

Here are the counties, with more than 50 cases, with the top percentage increases in new cases:

1. Iowa: 15.1%

2. Webster: 10%

3. Dubuque: 9.7%

4. Scott: 7.1%

5. Fayette: 6%

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed to this report

Covid19
