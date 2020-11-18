CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 39 COVID deaths in 24 hours, a new record high

Medical assistant Shannon Jensen (right) carries a swab for a coronavirus test taken from a patient in their car back to
Medical assistant Shannon Jensen (right) carries a swab for a coronavirus test taken from a patient in their car back to her colleague Katrina Rogers to be bagged and sealed at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
39 more Iowans died from COVID-19 between 11 a.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. Wednesday, marking the most deaths recorded in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Health, 28 counties reported deaths in the 24-hour period, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,064.

The new record high comes on the heels of yet another plea from Gov. Kim Reynolds for Iowans to take the steps necessary to mitigate transmission of the coronavirus.

On Monday night, Reynolds issued new public health directive that calls for Iowans to wear masks or other face coverings while they are indoors in public, and near other people for at least 15 minutes.

Reynolds’ order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, also limits all indoor gatherings to 15 people, including wedding and funeral receptions, family gatherings, conventions and festivals. Outdoor gatherings are limited to 30 people. However, the restrictions do not apply to gatherings in the workplace as part of the normal daily business or government operations.

Restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open, but must keep their hours between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“If we all don’t step up and do what we need to do to help manage the virus, it’s going to get worse. We’re seeing that,” Reynolds said during a Tuesday morning news conference, as the virus continues to spread through the state unabatedly.

According to the IDPH data, Iowa reported 3,900 new cases over the past 24 hours bringing the state total to 194,494. Of those new cases, 375 were reported among children 17 and younger and 13 cases were reported among education workers.

Of the 9,403 test results recoded during the period, the remaining 5,503 came back negative or inconclusive, making for a 24-hour positivity rate of 41.48 percent and a seven-day rolling average of 4,068.

The latest report from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, dated Nov. 15, said that 100 percent of Iowa’s 99 counties were in the worst “red zone” for community transmission, with Polk, Linn and Scott counties representing 26.7 percent of the new cases in the state.

“The spread in Iowa is exponential and unyielding,” the report cautioned. “The mask requirements in limited settings are a good start for Iowa to slow the spread; however, this recommendation needs to be expanded to all public settings … and messaging needs to be further strengthened.”

Linn County added 336 cases, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, bringing its total number of positive cases to 12,212. The county’s seven-day average is 317 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 45.22 percent.

Johnson County added 126 cases bringing its total to 8,487. The county’s seven-day average is 129 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 25.66 percent.

Story County added 135 cases — the fourth highest number seen in that county in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. The county’s total number of positive cases is 5,758 total, its seven-day average is 95 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 38.46 percent.

Black Hawk added 216 cases — the fifth highest number seen in that county in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. The county’s total number of positive cases is 9,525 total, its seven-day average is 188 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 43.11 percent.

Jones County added 133 cases — the fourth highest number seen in that county in a 24-hour period since the start of the pandemic. The county’s total number of positive cases is 2,011 total, its seven-day average is 68 and its 24-hour positivity rate is 72.68 percent.

Hospitalizations also reach a new peak in the past 24 hours, jumping from 1,510 to 1,527, with 283 patients being treated in intensive care units and 134 patients placed on ventilators. As of Monday, 108 Linn County residents were being treated in Iowa hospitals.

According to the task force report, an average of 196 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 45 patients with suspected COVID-19 were newly admitted each day to hospitals in Iowa between Nov 7 and Nov 13, and an average of more than 95 percent of hospitals reported either new confirmed or new suspected COVID patients each day during the same period.

The counties that reported new deaths are:

• Black Hawk County — 4

• Scott County — 3 deaths

• Cerro Gordo, Dubuque, O’Brien, Polk, Pottawattamie and Webster counties — 2 deaths each

• Appanoose, Benton, Cass, Chicksaw, Clinton, Des Moines, Emmet, Hardin, Harrison, Humboldt, Ida, Jackson, Keokuk, Mills, Montgomery, Muscatine, Poweshiek, Sac, Wapello, and Winnebago counties — 1 death each.

Comments: kat.russell@thegazette.com; 319-398-8238

John McGlothlen contributed to this story.

Covid19
