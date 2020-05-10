Iowa reports 13 more coronavirus deaths

Thirteen more Iowans died of COVID-19 and 288 more tested positive for the disease, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday.

The additions mean that a total of 265 people have died of the respiratory disease and another 11,959 people have tested positive for it in Iowa since the novel coronavirus was confirmed March 8 in the state. Of the positive cases, 5,154 people have recovered, according to state data.

Two of the latest deaths were in Polk County, bringing that total to an Iowa high of 60. There were no deaths reported in Linn County for the second day in a row.

An additional 11 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, reversing a two-day decline. Of the 413 currently hospitalized in the state, 105 of the patients are on ventilators to help them breathe, public health officials reported.

Western Iowa’s Woodbury County saw a jump of 73 new cases and now totals 1,627. Polk County had 44 new cases and stands at 2,238 — the highest in state. Linn County had only eight new cases reported, bringing its total to 827. Johnson County reported only two new cases.

Black Hawk had 16 new cases and is at a total of 1,493 and 23 deaths.

Here are the Top 10 counties in reported cases in Iowa as of Sunday:

• Polk: 2,238

• Woodbury: 1,627

• Black Hawk: 1,493

• Linn: 827

• Marshall: 721

• Dallas: 676

• Johnson: 551

• Muscatine: 488

• Tama: 329

• Louisa: 282