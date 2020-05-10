CORONAVIRUS

Iowa reports 13 more coronavirus deaths

Hospitalizations increase, reversing two-day drop

National Guard soldiers operate a checkpoint at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center,
National Guard soldiers operate a checkpoint at the Test Iowa site at the Kirkwood Continuing Education Training Center, 101 50th Avenue SW, in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, May 7, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
Thirteen more Iowans died of COVID-19 and 288 more tested positive for the disease, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported Sunday.

The additions mean that a total of 265 people have died of the respiratory disease and another 11,959 people have tested positive for it in Iowa since the novel coronavirus was confirmed March 8 in the state. Of the positive cases, 5,154 people have recovered, according to state data.

Two of the latest deaths were in Polk County, bringing that total to an Iowa high of 60. There were no deaths reported in Linn County for the second day in a row.

An additional 11 people were hospitalized for COVID-19, reversing a two-day decline. Of the 413 currently hospitalized in the state, 105 of the patients are on ventilators to help them breathe, public health officials reported.

Western Iowa’s Woodbury County saw a jump of 73 new cases and now totals 1,627. Polk County had 44 new cases and stands at 2,238 — the highest in state. Linn County had only eight new cases reported, bringing its total to 827. Johnson County reported only two new cases.

Black Hawk had 16 new cases and is at a total of 1,493 and 23 deaths.

Here are the Top 10 counties in reported cases in Iowa as of Sunday:

• Polk: 2,238

• Woodbury: 1,627

• Black Hawk: 1,493

• Linn: 827

• Marshall: 721

• Dallas: 676

• Johnson: 551

• Muscatine: 488

• Tama: 329

• Louisa: 282

Covid19
Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

