CORONAVIRUS

Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

AFSCME leader, lawmaker say Corrections Department pressured to take county jail inmates

Danny Homan, president of AFSCME Iowa Council 61, speaks Feb. 16. 2017, to supporters of collective bargaining in Des Mo
Danny Homan, president of AFSCME Iowa Council 61, speaks Feb. 16. 2017, to supporters of collective bargaining in Des Moines following a vote in the Iowa Legislature on a bill limiting public-sector unions like his. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:39PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

03:29PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

As Iowa State, UNI enter unique finals week, campus officials urge dil ...

02:33PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

Iowa sees 1,678 new COVID-19 cases, below 40 percent positivity rate

01:11PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

Sen. Chuck Grassley 'feeling good' after last week's COVID-19 diagnosi ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The Iowa Corrections Department soon will provide N95 masks to more prison staff to better protect them from COVID-19, which has infected more than 3,100 offenders and 478 staff.

Corrections Department Director Beth Skinner last week told AFSCME Council 61 President Danny Homan about the decision, saying officers at the Newton Correctional Facility would be the first to get them and would be fitted starting Dec. 1, Homan said Monday.

“We have been begging the department to get N95s,” Homan said in a virtual news conference. “They said, ‘Wear two of these (paper surgical masks). Wear a plastic shield.’ Now that we’ve had a correctional officer die of COVID-19, now we are going to be getting N95s.”

An officer at the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women at Mitchellville died Nov. 20 — becoming the first staff death from COVID-19. Eight offenders also have died from the virus.

Corrections Department spokesman Cord Overton said Monday the department long has required N95 use for all staff with close contact with offenders who have tested positive or are presumed positive. The agency now will provide N95s to anyone working in COVID-positive units.

“Within the last month, as supplies of N95s have been more available, we have distributed more than 14,000 N95s to our facilities,” Overton said. “There will be some implementation time required to ensure that staff using a respirator are fit tested to remain OSHA compliant as an employer, but we expect this to happen very quickly.”

Homan and Democratic lawmakers who joined him for the news conference called on the Corrections Department to

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

stop accepting offender transfers from Iowa’s county jails and stop moving offenders around within the prison system.

State Sen. Rich Taylor, D-Mount Union, said he’s talked with Skinner and believes she is getting pressure from Gov. Kim Reynolds’s office to keep accepting jail offenders.

“I believe the director is trying to do the right things, but pressure from on top, and I mean the governor’s office, is keeping them from doing what they need to do,” Taylor said.

However, Overton said it “simply isn’t true” Reynolds’ office has pressured the department. But the agency has continued to accept offenders from county jails amid recent outbreaks.

“Many Iowa jails are not designed to handle large populations of inmates for an extended period of time,” he said. “When our admissions are closed, we are essentially shifting the burden onto Iowa’s county jails,” he said, many of which also are trying to keep their populations low during the pandemic.

Homan knows some prison staff may be getting the virus outside the prison, but he thinks the risks of prison transmission are high because offenders don’t always wear masks and there isn’t enough space for social distancing in crowded facilities.

With so many prison staff sick or quarantining, remaining staff often are forced to work double shifts, he said.

Overton acknowledged last week there have been staffing challenges.

“As the virus impacts some prison’s overall staffing levels, facilities may exercise pre-developed staffing plans to ensure safety of the institution can be maintained even when staffing levels are not ideal,” he said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

View all newsletters
Privacy Policy
Gazette Marketing
Holiday Light Finder

Have a must-see holiday light display? Tell us where it is as we collect the must-see holiday hot-spots this season.

Enter Your Display
Gazette Marketing
The Gazette's Derecho Book

From storm to recovery, more than 150 full-color photos and moving stories in this hardcover keepsake.

Buy Now
Gazette Marketing
Kids Gazette

Engage the kids with our Kids Articles, Worksheets, Free Printables, Fun Activities, and more!

Digital Kids Gazette

In some cases, the Corrections Department has used temporary staffing companies to supplement regular medical staff, Overton said.

When it’s likely an employee contracted the virus at work, the state allows the employee to use paid administrative leave — as opposed to sick or vacation leave — Overton said.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:39PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

Iowa prisons expand use of N95 masks as COVID-19 cases mount

03:29PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

As Iowa State, UNI enter unique finals week, campus officials urge dil ...

02:33PM | Mon, November 23, 2020

Iowa sees 1,678 new COVID-19 cases, below 40 percent positivity rate
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Jordan

The Gazette

All articles by Erin

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

As Iowa State, UNI enter unique finals week, campus officials urge diligence in returning home

Iowa sees 1,678 new COVID-19 cases, below 40 percent positivity rate

Sen. Chuck Grassley 'feeling good' after last week's COVID-19 diagnosis

Iowa's call to curtail coronavirus comes too late, critics say

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids panel upholds firing of Officer Lucas Jones

Iowa medical providers prepare to get coronavirus vaccine 'within weeks'

Complaint alleges sex abuse decades ago at Boys State Training School in Eldora

Cedar Rapids doctor traces family back to 20 Mayflower passengers

5-year-old's idea to rock her sister's world goes viral, bringing the world to their Iowa home

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe