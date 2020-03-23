Iowa positive coronavirus cases stand at 105

DES MOINES — Iowa has added another 15 positive cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 105, according to officials with the state Department of Public Health.

There have been no Iowa deaths associated with the global COVID-19 outbreak. Also, a total of 2,043 tests have produced negative results, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs, according to a daily IDPH update issued Monday forenoon.

According to Iowa health officials, here are the locations and age ranges of the 15 individuals added to the overall list on Monday:

Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Hancock County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Johnson County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

Wapello County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Woodbury County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa can be found at the IDPH website.

In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431.

State officials say they are sharing the number of negative tests conducted at other labs, and will soon provide additional information regarding hospitalization and recovery.

