Iowa passes 42,000 coronavirus cases

No new deaths reported

A sign is posted at the exit at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Educ
A sign is posted at the exit at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
The state surpassed 42,000 positive coronavirus cases Sunday, reporting 388 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 11 a.m. The total number of cases in Iowa is currently 42,016.

No new deaths due to COVID-19 were reported, keeping the total of deaths in the state at 826.

A total of 4,087 test results were reported in the past 24 hours, with a 9.49-percent rate of positive cases.

Linn County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases, dropping the rolling seven-day average from 35 to 34. The county has seen 1,810 cases since the pandemic began.

The rolling seven-day average is the average number of positive coronavirus tests in a county or state over the past seven days, updated by The Gazette at 11 a.m. every day with the new data.

Johnson County reported 13 additional coronavirus cases, with the rolling seven-day averaging decreasing from 18 to 17. There have been 1,739 coronavirus cases in the county.

Iowans hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus rose from 220 to 226 Sunday, and those in intensive care units increased from 72 to 77, the highest it’s been since June 13. Patients on ventilators increased from 28 to 29.

Solon Nursing Care Center in Johnson County reported one additional coronavirus case at the long-term care facility, with a total of 32 positive cases.

Here are the 10 counties with the most COVID-19 cases:

1. Polk County: 9023

2. Woodbury County: 3539

3. Black Hawk County: 2841

4. Linn County: 1810

5. Buena Vista County: 1775

6. Johnson County: 1739

7. Dallas County: 1660

8. Scott County: 1463

9. Dubuque County: 1342

10. Marshall County: 1290

These counties saw double-digit increases or more in the past 24 hours:

1. Polk County: 83

2. Linn County: 38

3. Scott County: 24

4. Dallas County: 20

5. Black Hawk County: 14

6. Johnson County: 13

7. Marshall County: 11

8. Woodbury County: 11

9. Dubuque County: 10

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report

Comments: (319) 398-8371; brooklyn.draisey@thegazette.com

Covid19
