Iowa passes 800 coronavirus deaths, reports three new long-term care outbreaks

The state surpassed 800 deaths due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data collected by The Gazette in a 24-hour period each day.

In 24 hours ending Wednesday at 11 a.m., the state confirmed 9 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 808. Deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Dickenson, Dubuque, Franklin, Jasper, Pottawattamie, and Story counties. Grundy County reported its first virus death.

As of Wednesday the state reported 373 positive virus cases of 4,685 tests, a positivity rate of 7.9 percent.