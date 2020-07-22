Iowa passes 800 coronavirus deaths, reports three new long-term care outbreaks

The state surpassed 800 deaths due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data collected by The Gazette in a 24-hour period each day.
In 24 hours ending Wednesday at 11 a.m., the state confirmed 9 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 808. Deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Dickenson, Dubuque, Franklin, Jasper, Pottawattamie, and Story counties. Grundy County reported its first virus death.
As of Wednesday the state reported 373 positive virus cases of 4,685 tests, a positivity rate of 7.9 percent.
Support our coverage
Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.
If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.
All donations are tax-deductible.
MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- 11-inning marathon win sends Cedar Rapids Kennedy back to state softball
- Photos: Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Iowa City Liberty, Iowa high school softball regional finals
- Nathan ‘Buddha’ McEnany pitches North Linn back to state baseball tournament
- Iowa City mayor issues citywide mask mandate: “the time to act is now”
- Muscatine upends Iowa City High in regional softball finals
- Cedar Rapids’ Motel Sepia was only Iowa motel for Black travelers listed in the 1954 Green Book