CORONAVIRUS

Iowa passes 800 coronavirus deaths, reports three new long-term care outbreaks

Wheelchairs are stacked at the curb outside PruittHealth Grandview nursing home where at least 10 patients who were prev
Wheelchairs are stacked at the curb outside PruittHealth Grandview nursing home where at least 10 patients who were previously tested presumptive positive for COVID-19 had passed away by Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:00PM | Wed, July 22, 2020

Iowa passes 800 coronavirus deaths, reports three new long-term care o ...

01:40PM | Wed, July 22, 2020

Chuck Grassley welcomes resumption of presidential COVID-19 briefings

11:14AM | Wed, July 22, 2020

Hy-Vee to distribute free masks in stores

10:57AM | Wed, July 22, 2020

Outbreak at Iowa pork plant was more than double what state reported
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The state surpassed 800 deaths due to COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data collected by The Gazette in a 24-hour period each day.

In 24 hours ending Wednesday at 11 a.m., the state confirmed 9 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state’s death toll to 808. Deaths were reported in Cerro Gordo, Dickenson, Dubuque, Franklin, Jasper, Pottawattamie, and Story counties. Grundy County reported its first virus death.

As of Wednesday the state reported 373 positive virus cases of 4,685 tests, a positivity rate of 7.9 percent.

In Johnson County, the state reported 12 new virus cases, now totaling 1,651 total positive cases. In Linn County, the number of new cases tallied to 29, with a rolling seven-day average of 30 new daily cases. The seven-day rolling average is the average number of positive coronavirus cases in the county or state over the past seven days, updated by the The Gazette every day with the new data.

Linn County reported 29 new cases, now at 1,642 with a seven-day rolling average of 30 new cases each day.

The state also reported three new long-term care facility outbreaks on Wednesday. In Franklin County, The Rehabilitation Center of Hampton was added to the state’s list, on which long-term care facilities with three or more positive cases reported in two weeks are added.

In Polk County, Parkridge Speciaty Care was added, with three new cases. Norwalk Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Polk County was also added to the state’s list, reporting six virus cases.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The state revised its long-term care facility guidelines last month to a three-step plan relaxing coronavirus mitigation restrictions against visitors for the majority of residents. In the first step of the state’s approach, outdoor visitations and window visits are allowed, but only for facilities not experiencing outbreaks.

According to state data, hospitalizations were up from 223 Tuesday to 224 Wednesday. Intensive Care patients have trended downward in recent days — to 71 on Wednesday. The number of people on ventilators also trended downward — from 32 Tuesday to 31 Wednesday.

The percentage increase in cases for each county have remained in the single digits.

Here are the top ten counties in total number of cases.

1. Polk County: 8572

2. Woodbury County: 3493

3. Black Hawk County: 2724

4. Buena Vista County: 1758

5. Johnson County: 1651

6. Linn County: 1642

7. Dallas County: 1589

8. Scott County: 1337

9. Dubuque County: 1239

10. Marshall County: 1208

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:00PM | Wed, July 22, 2020

Iowa passes 800 coronavirus deaths, reports three new long-term care o ...

01:40PM | Wed, July 22, 2020

Chuck Grassley welcomes resumption of presidential COVID-19 briefings

11:14AM | Wed, July 22, 2020

Hy-Vee to distribute free masks in stores
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
sarah_watson

The Gazette

All articles by Sarah

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Chuck Grassley welcomes resumption of presidential COVID-19 briefings

Hy-Vee to distribute free masks in stores

Outbreak at Iowa pork plant was more than double what state reported

Gov. Kim Reynolds orders reduced coronavirus testing at Dubuque site

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa's Medicaid director Michael Randol to depart next month

Target in downtown Iowa City sets opening date in August

Chew on This: Salt Fork Kitchen is closed, Sid's Scoops is closing

Iowa City schools seek state waiver to hold online-only classes when school starts

It's now or never for spotting comet Neowise

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate