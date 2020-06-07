Iowa passes 600 coronavirus-related deaths, first death in Clarke County

Iowa has reported four new confirmed deaths, creating a total of 602 deaths in the state. Clarke County also reported its first death of the coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 173 new positive cases as of 11 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total of cases to 21,611.

Saturday, Buchanan County reported its first COVID-19 related death.

There are currently 269 hospitalized with 86 ICU patients and 54 patients on ventilators, all numbers that have continuously been decreasing. The number of patients on ventilators is the lowest since April 18, and half the 109-patient high Iowa saw on May 7.

