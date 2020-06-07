CORONAVIRUS

Iowa passes 600 coronavirus-related deaths, first death in Clarke County

A screening tent is set up outside of UnityPoint St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Rebecca
A screening tent is set up outside of UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:46PM | Sun, June 07, 2020

Iowa passes 600 coronavirus-related deaths, first death in Clarke Coun ...

01:50PM | Sat, June 06, 2020

Buchanan County reports first coronavirus death

11:13AM | Sat, June 06, 2020

UNI bringing back athletes starting Monday

05:15PM | Fri, June 05, 2020

Uptown Bill's leaves Iowa City building after economic impact of coron ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Iowa has reported four new confirmed deaths, creating a total of 602 deaths in the state. Clarke County also reported its first death of the coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 173 new positive cases as of 11 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total of cases to 21,611.

Saturday, Buchanan County reported its first COVID-19 related death.

There are currently 269 hospitalized with 86 ICU patients and 54 patients on ventilators, all numbers that have continuously been decreasing. The number of patients on ventilators is the lowest since April 18, and half the 109-patient high Iowa saw on May 7.

Comments: (319) 398-8372; alexandra.skores@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:46PM | Sun, June 07, 2020

Iowa passes 600 coronavirus-related deaths, first death in Clarke Coun ...

01:50PM | Sat, June 06, 2020

Buchanan County reports first coronavirus death

11:13AM | Sat, June 06, 2020

UNI bringing back athletes starting Monday
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

All articles by Alexandra

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Buchanan County reports first coronavirus death

UNI bringing back athletes starting Monday

Uptown Bill's leaves Iowa City building after economic impact of coronavirus

Coronavirus risk: Is it safe to swim at public beaches?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Vandals tag Kinnick with spray paint after former players decry racial bias

Turnout surges for Cedar Rapids rally and march

Live: Protest in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday

PHOTOS: Thousands protest in Cedar Rapids to speak out against racial injustice

Family angry over plea deal for man who fatally shot two 18-year-olds in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate