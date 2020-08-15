Iowa hits high of new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period

The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in a 24-hour time period analyzed daily by The Gazette hit an all-time high Saturday morning of 832.

Previously, the most cases recorded in a time period going from 11 a.m. one day to 11 a.m. the next was 830 on July 15.

The spike brings the state’s total number of known cases since the virus was discovered here on March 8 to 51,640.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases increased to 504 from 440 — the highest since an average of 510 new cases on July 26.

The new cases were reported on a day when the number of tests run also was high — 9,539. For context, that is an 8.72 percent positive rate.

Nine additional deaths as a result of the virus were reported in the 24-hour period, bringing the statewide total to 973.

Monona County recorded its first death from the infection, becoming the 78th Iowa county to report at least one death as a result of COVID-19. The nine deaths also included two in Woodbury County and one each in Cass, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Jasper, Lee and Union.

According to the state public health figures, hospitalizations around the state due to the virus increased by three to 261, tied with Thursday for the most since 265 were reported June 7. The number of patients in intensive care increased by seven to 82. Patients on ventilators to help breathe increased by seven to 35 — the most since 36 were reported Aug. 1.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest number of confirmed cases so far:

• Polk County: 10,843

• Woodbury County: 3,795

• Black Hawk County: 3,265

• Linn County: 2,508

• Johnson County: 2,170

• Dallas County: 1,962

• Scott County: 1,816

• Buena Vista County: 1,802

• Dubuque County: 1,789

• Marshall County: 1,487