CORONAVIRUS

Iowa hits high of new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Corona
This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:40PM | Sat, August 15, 2020

Iowa hits high of new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period

03:10PM | Sat, August 15, 2020

Coronavirus takes another toll - on culture

12:17PM | Fri, August 14, 2020

Iowa has 641 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

06:35PM | Thu, August 13, 2020

Iowa cracking down on bars, restaurants ignoring 6-foot rule
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in a 24-hour time period analyzed daily by The Gazette hit an all-time high Saturday morning of 832.

Previously, the most cases recorded in a time period going from 11 a.m. one day to 11 a.m. the next was 830 on July 15.

The spike brings the state’s total number of known cases since the virus was discovered here on March 8 to 51,640.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases increased to 504 from 440 — the highest since an average of 510 new cases on July 26.

The new cases were reported on a day when the number of tests run also was high — 9,539. For context, that is an 8.72 percent positive rate.

Nine additional deaths as a result of the virus were reported in the 24-hour period, bringing the statewide total to 973.

Monona County recorded its first death from the infection, becoming the 78th Iowa county to report at least one death as a result of COVID-19. The nine deaths also included two in Woodbury County and one each in Cass, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Jasper, Lee and Union.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

According to the state public health figures, hospitalizations around the state due to the virus increased by three to 261, tied with Thursday for the most since 265 were reported June 7. The number of patients in intensive care increased by seven to 82. Patients on ventilators to help breathe increased by seven to 35 — the most since 36 were reported Aug. 1.

Here are the 10 counties with the highest number of confirmed cases so far:

• Polk County: 10,843

• Woodbury County: 3,795

• Black Hawk County: 3,265

• Linn County: 2,508

• Johnson County: 2,170

• Dallas County: 1,962

• Scott County: 1,816

• Buena Vista County: 1,802

• Dubuque County: 1,789

• Marshall County: 1,487

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

03:40PM | Sat, August 15, 2020

Iowa hits high of new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period

03:10PM | Sat, August 15, 2020

Coronavirus takes another toll - on culture

12:17PM | Fri, August 14, 2020

Iowa has 641 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
NATHANF

The Gazette

All articles by Nathan

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus takes another toll - on culture

Iowa has 641 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Iowa cracking down on bars, restaurants ignoring 6-foot rule

COVID-19 hospitalizations at 3-month high in Linn County

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Now with derecho, 2020 continues bringing mental health woes for Iowans

Where to get food, water, free meals in Cedar Rapids after storm

Iowa storm updates: Cleanup, shelters, volunteering and more in Cedar Rapids area

Power will be restored by Tuesday for 'significant number' in Cedar Rapids, Alliant says

Cedar Rapids classes could be online after derecho severely damages schools

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate