Family planning provider access points still unknown, says DHS director

The Iowa Department of Human Services is working to form a more “complete picture” from its latest report that shows Iowans’ use of family planning services has declined since the state switched its program in 2017, according to the agency’s director.

From the department’s perspective, Director Kelly Garcia said the report released earlier this week on the state’s Family Planning Program is just a piece of the picture and does not include everything there is to know on “the entirety of where women can access services.”

The next step for the department is to create a map of family planning services providers, she told the Council on Human Services during its monthly meeting in Des Moines on Wednesday.

“If we have a comprehensive map, that will show us where we need to focus our efforts to increase our provider access, which would increase client access,” Garcia said during the public meeting. “Right now, I don’t have the data around where that might be.”

The Iowa Legislature created the $3 million Family Planning Program in 2017, funneling state dollars into women’s health care clinics that do not perform abortions — most notably Planned Parenthood — in an effort to expand access to other parts of the state.

This week’s report, which was obtained by The Gazette, is the first comprehensive analysis from DHS on the program in calendar year 2018.

To offer services under the Family Planning Program, providers also must be enrolled in Medicaid. In 2018, 5,545 providers offered family planning services under the program and Medicaid.

However, the new DHS analysis reported there are only 746 attested health care providers in the Family Planning Program.

“We have to understand why they’re not providing services on the family-planning side,” Garcia said.

In its report, DHS said it intends to collaborate with the Iowa Department of Public Health and provider associations to “create maps of access points across the state for family planning services,” but did not specify when that might happen.

Once that map is complete, Garcia said DHS can find areas where family-planning services are lacking and target resources to increase access.

Reimbursement decline

The DHS report also shows an 86 percent drop in Iowan’s use of the Family Planning Program between 2016 and 2018.

DHS officials said during the meeting Wednesday that the drop could mean Iowans are accessing family planning services through Medicaid. The number of Iowans accessing family planning services through Medicaid did increase from about 352,000 in 2016 to about 359,000 in 2018.

The report also alludes to this. A spokesman for DHS has not yet responded to a request for clarification on how officials came to this conclusion.

DHS reported providers were only reimbursed for about $212,000 worth of family planning services in 2018, a small portion of the $3 million allocated to the program.

That’s also only about a fourth of the funding used compared to the previous year, when $808,000 was reimbursed to providers for family planning services in 2017.

In creating the Family Planning Program in 2017, Iowa officials passed on federal funding that allowed participation by providers that include abortion among their offered services. Under the previous family planning program, no tax dollars were used to perform abortions.

As a result, Planned Parenthood clinics in Iowa lost nearly $2 million in funding, causing the organization to close four clinics across the state.

“It is alarming that the state waited more than two years to publicly report out on the performance of this essential program, which has been decimated by a narrow political agenda,” said Erin Davison-Rippey, Iowa executive director of Planned Parenthood North Central States, in a statement following the council meeting.

“It’s even more unacceptable to provide incomplete and misleading information — Iowans deserve better.”

