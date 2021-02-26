The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in Iowa’s hospitals and intensive care units, as well as those that require ventilators to help them breathe, dropped Friday to the lowest numbers the state has seen since July.

According to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health, hospitalizations dipped from 227 to 196 during the 24-hour period between 11 a.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. Friday, marking the first time hospitalizations have dipped below 200 since July 16.

The number of patients in intensive care units also dropped from 55 to 45, the lowest since July 9. Patients on ventilators also dropped from 22 to 18, the lowest recorded since July 6.

New Cases

Iowa added 647 new coronavirus cases Friday and 25 newly confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 335,405 cases and 5,463 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new cases come from 3,019 tests in the 24-hour period ending at 11 a.m. Friday.

Linn County added 15 new cases for a total of 19,353, while Johnson County reported 25 cases for a county total of 13,037 cases.

Of all the new cases, 85 were youths up to age 17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected with the virus to 37,793. One new case was reported among education workers, bringing that total to 7,719.

Confirmed deaths

The 25 new, confirmed deaths took place from Jan. 7 to Feb. 22, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. An additional death that was previously assigned to Buchanan County was reassigned to an unspecified county.

Of the deaths reported Friday, nine were people over 80 years old, 12 were 61 to 80 years old, two were 41 to 60 and one was 18 to 40.

Black Hawk and Cass counties reported three deaths each, while Polk, Pottawattamie and Warren counties each reported two deaths.

Counties with one new death each include Adair, Cedar, Cerro Gordo, Clinton, Fayette, Floyd, Hamilton, Henry, Jasper, Lee, Monona, Scott, Tama and Webster.

Long-term care facilities

As of Thursday, 18 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data. Within those facilities, 464 individuals were COVID-19 positive. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,164 people in facilities have died from the virus.

Vaccinations

As of Thursday afternoon, 655,964 doses of vaccines have been administered in Iowa with 631,645 of those doses going to Iowa residents.

The number of people in the state with the first of the two-dose series was 334,696 and the number of individuals completing vaccination was 160,634.

In Linn County, 47,733 doses have been administered, with 12,701 — or 7.28 percent of the adult population — having completed both shots.

In Johnson County, 44,268 doses have been administered, with 13,393 — 11.06 percent of the county’s adult population — completing both shots.

New website

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Thursday that the state would be launching, vaccinate.iowa.gov Friday, a website designed to answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The website will not provide an avenue for Iowans to schedule vaccine appointments, the governor said. Instead, it will information about what groups of Iowans are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, frequently asked questions about the vaccine, and a locator to help Iowans find local health care providers.

Reynolds also said the state would be creating a call center program to help older Iowans who need assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment.

The governor said the state is creating vaccine navigators to assist older Iowans through the state’s 211 call center in scheduling vaccine appointments.

Reynolds said she expects the vaccine navigators to be ready to field calls via 211 starting the week of March 8.

Who can get the vaccine?

Front-line health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and Iowans 65 and older are eligible to receive vaccines now.

Iowans under 65 may qualify for a vaccine if they meet criteria in the groups below. The tiers of Phase 1B are ranked in order of vaccination priority:

• Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers; school staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing; people with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.

• Tier 3: Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers (but not college dorms); government officials and staff working at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.

• Tier 5: Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.

People who don’t meet those criteria will have to wait. The state will announce when other ages and occupational categories qualify.

Katie Brumbeloe of The Gazette contributed.