All Iowans will be eligible for COVID vaccine starting April 5, governor says

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gets the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference at Iowa PBS in Johnston,
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gets the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference at Iowa PBS in Johnston, Iowa Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP)
JOHNSTON — All Iowans should be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday.

Reynolds said so long as the federal government fulfills the projected allotment of vaccine doses to Iowa in the meantime, the state will open eligibility for the vaccine to all Iowans.

Reynolds said she will provide another update next week after another conference call with federal officials.

Where can I find a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa?

Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine in Iowa? If you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine under the state’s rollout plan, here are different ways you can get a shot.

Continue Reading

More than 413,000 Iowans have completed their vaccination, and another 317,000-plus have received the first dose in the two-dose treatments, according to state public health data.

Roughly 2.1 million Iowans are in the 18-plus age group for which the vaccine is intended.

As supply of the vaccine has been limited since the rollout started in December, the state prioritized different population groups to become eligible to receive the vaccine: it started with health care workers and long-term care residents and staff, then expanded to include older Iowans, first responders, teachers and education staff, food processing and manufacturing workers, and correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals.

Eligibility earlier this month was expanded to include any Iowans with a serious health condition.

Reynolds and state public health director Kelly Garcia said the state and its local public health partners will be prepared for the influx of Iowans hoping to make a vaccine appointment.

