Iowa continues to mark high hospitalizations due to coronavirus

Iowa saw its seventh day in a row of record hospitalizations connected to the novel coronavirus for the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 1,261 Iowans are hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Saturday’s analysis by The Gazette of those state figures also found intensive-care patients in the state at an all-time high, at 245. It also was the fourth day in the row of more than 100 patients on ventilators, at 107.

Twenty-five deaths were reported that were confirmed to be related to COVID-19.

Statewide, 4,801 positive cases were recorded. That’s a drop of 295 reported cases from the day before.

The Washington Post and New York Times databases listed Iowa as the third highest state in the nation on Saturday morning, behind North Dakota and South Dakota, when calculated by the number of cases per 100,000 people.

A record high of 671 new cases for children under the age of 17 was reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health. Fifteen new positive cases for adults employed in the eduction sector also were listed.

Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday ordered groups of more than 25 people indoors and 100 or more outdoors to wear masks.

The governor’s orders — effective through Nov. 30 — also require groups going to bars or restaurants be limited to eight people, except for family members, which can be more. In addition, bar and restaurant patrons are required to remain seated at tables.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic I have said that I’d dial mitigation measures back up when conditions warrant, and that time is now,” Reynolds said.

Linn County saw a record high Saturday for its third day in a row, at 434 positive cases.

In other counties closely watched by The Gazette:

• Johnson, the University of Iowa’s home county, added 147 positive cases.

• Black Hawk, where the University of Northern Iowa is located, saw 273 positive cases.

• Iowa State University’s county, Story, has 109 positive cases.

• Jones, where Anamosa State Penitentiary is located, added 57 cases.

Top 10 Iowa counties in total positive cases:

1. Polk — 26,952

2. Linn — 11,163

3. Woodbury — 9,048

4. Black Hawk — 8,867

5. Scott — 8,120

6. Johnson — 8,039

7. Dubuque — 7,628

8. Story — 5,424

9. Dallas — 5,139

10. Pottawattamie — 4,531.

The United States this past week recorded its highest count of daily cases.

The Gazette’s Stephen Colbert contributed to this report.