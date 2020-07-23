Iowa tops 40,000 COVID-19 cases

The state reported 716 new positive virus cases in the last 24 hours ending Thursday at 11 a.m. in data updated daily by The Gazette.

Since the virus was first discovered in the state back in March, 40,509 people have tested positive for the virus of 436,734 tests conducted, making up 9.3 percent.

Seven new virus deaths were confirmed in the same time period, bring the state’s death toll to a grim 815. One death each was reported in Jasper, Pottawattamie, and Woodbury counties. Cerro Gordo and Polk County each reported two new virus deaths in the last 24 hours.

Linn County added 44 cases in 24 hours ending Thursday, now with a total of 1,686 virus cases reported since March, overtaking Johnson County for the fifth most cases in state. Johnson County added 30 cases, for a total of 1,681 positive cases.

Hospitalizations in the state have been trending upward since the start of the month. On July 3, the state reported 134 hospitalizations and Thursday, 232 people were in the hospital. In the 24 hours ending Thursday, the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital, intensive care, and on ventilators were all up compared to the day before. Hospitalizations from 224 to 232, patients in intensive care from 71 to 73, and one more person was on a ventilator — from 31 to 32.

Here are the top ten counties in total number of virus cases

1. Polk County: 8737

2. Woodbury County: 3506

3. Black Hawk County: 2766

4. Buena Vista County: 1764

5. Linn County: 1686

6. Johnson County: 1681

7. Dallas County: 1614

8. Scott County: 1378

9. Dubuque County: 1277

10. Marshall County: 1230

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

