CORONAVIRUS

Iowa tops 40,000 COVID-19 cases

Medical assistant Shannon Jensen (right) carries a swab for a coronavirus test taken from a patient in their car back to
Medical assistant Shannon Jensen (right) carries a swab for a coronavirus test taken from a patient in their car back to her colleague Katrina Rogers to be bagged and sealed at a temporary pre-procedure screening facility at the Family Medicine Clinic of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Monday, April 20, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:55PM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Iowa tops 40,000 COVID-19 cases

11:22AM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Solon school district not requiring masks for students, teachers

07:30AM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Iowa courts: Health guidelines in place for jury trials to resume in S ...

06:45AM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Half of Iowa casinos now require face masks
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

The state reported 716 new positive virus cases in the last 24 hours ending Thursday at 11 a.m. in data updated daily by The Gazette.

Since the virus was first discovered in the state back in March, 40,509 people have tested positive for the virus of 436,734 tests conducted, making up 9.3 percent.

Seven new virus deaths were confirmed in the same time period, bring the state’s death toll to a grim 815. One death each was reported in Jasper, Pottawattamie, and Woodbury counties. Cerro Gordo and Polk County each reported two new virus deaths in the last 24 hours.

Linn County added 44 cases in 24 hours ending Thursday, now with a total of 1,686 virus cases reported since March, overtaking Johnson County for the fifth most cases in state. Johnson County added 30 cases, for a total of 1,681 positive cases.

Hospitalizations in the state have been trending upward since the start of the month. On July 3, the state reported 134 hospitalizations and Thursday, 232 people were in the hospital. In the 24 hours ending Thursday, the number of coronavirus patients in the hospital, intensive care, and on ventilators were all up compared to the day before. Hospitalizations from 224 to 232, patients in intensive care from 71 to 73, and one more person was on a ventilator — from 31 to 32.

Here are the top ten counties in total number of virus cases

1. Polk County: 8737

2. Woodbury County: 3506

3. Black Hawk County: 2766

4. Buena Vista County: 1764

5. Linn County: 1686

6. Johnson County: 1681

7. Dallas County: 1614

8. Scott County: 1378

9. Dubuque County: 1277

10. Marshall County: 1230

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:55PM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Iowa tops 40,000 COVID-19 cases

11:22AM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Solon school district not requiring masks for students, teachers

07:30AM | Thu, July 23, 2020

Iowa courts: Health guidelines in place for jury trials to resume in S ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
sarah_watson

The Gazette

All articles by Sarah

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Solon school district not requiring masks for students, teachers

Iowa courts: Health guidelines in place for jury trials to resume in September

Half of Iowa casinos now require face masks

Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio require masks statewide

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Johnson County supervisors grapple with limits to authority on masks, weapons

Highway 30 Diner opens in SW Cedar Rapids

Dollar Tree opening new store in Cedar Rapids, and another is being built

Coralville man arrested in connection with Iowa City shooting

Iowa needs better testing to reopen schools

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate