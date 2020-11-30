November Iowa's deadliest month of COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, November was the deadliest month for the virus in Iowa.

In November, 688 Iowans were killed by the virus, a record for most deaths in a month, according to data analyzed by The Gazette. October was the second-deadliest month with 372 deaths.

November also brought the highest number of cases in a month for Iowa. The state added 101,574 COVID-19 cases, almost doubling the state’s total and bringing it to 229,019.

The month with the second-highest number of cases was again October with 38,883. The total number of cases in the state at the end of October was 127,445.

Iowa reported 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

Three of the last four days have seen less than 5,000 test results. Monday had 3,065 test results.

The state also added 28 new, confirmed deaths on Monday for a total of 2,403 Iowans who have died due to COVID-19.

Woodbury County had five of those deaths, Clinton County had four and Warren County had three. Counties with two deaths each were Appanoose, Polk and Webster, and counties with one death each were Jasper, Johnson, Kossuth, Linn, O’Brien, Scott, Story, Wapello and Winneshiek.

A total of 165 Linn County residents and 37 residents have died since the start of the pandemic.

State hospitalizations continue to be high with 1,162 hospitalized for the virus as of Monday. ICU patients went from 235 to 224 and patients on ventilators went from 151 to 147.

Locally, Linn County added 119 new virus cases for a total of 14,376 and a seven-day average of 160.

Johnson County added its own 63 cases for a total of 9,584 and a seven-day average of 81.

Of the new case numbers on Monday, 196 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors infected in Iowa to 22,711. There were no new cases for the education occupation category. The total number of cases in that category still is 7,611.

Across the state, there are also 156 current COVID-19 outbreaks among long-term care facilities.

In the facilities, there were 4,998 individuals with the virus as of Monday, an increase of 200 since Sunday. There was also one new death for a total of 1,063 deaths among the facilities.

Locally, Hiawatha Care Center went from 102 to 103 cases with 76 recovered, West Ridge Care Center increased from 21 to 28 cases with no recoveries, and The Gardens of Cedar Rapids went from six to eight cases and no recoveries.

Johnson County’s Lantern Park Specialty Care in Coralville was added to the outbreak list on Monday with one case.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

