Iowa reports 38 new deaths and 189 new COVID-19 cases

Iowa reported 189 new coronavirus cases and 38 new, confirmed deaths Monday, according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The new numbers bring the state’s totals to 332,762 cases and 5,374 deaths since March. The state’s seven-day average of new cases is 492.

Linn County reported 12 new cases Monday, bringing the county’s total number of cases since March to 19,253. The county’s seven-day average is 22.

Johnson County reported 9 new cases, for a total of 12,947 and a seven-day average of 17.

Of the cases statewide Monday, 43 were among Iowans 17 or younger, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected with COVID-19 to 37,374.

DEATHS

The 38 deaths reported Monday took place between Jan. 1 and Feb. 16, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Sixteen deaths were people over age 80, 15 were between 61 and 80, and seven were between 41 and 60.

Polk County reported five deaths Monday, and Linn County reported four.

Two counties reported two deaths each: Des Moines and Scott.

Counties reporting one death each were Allamakee, Black Hawk, Bremer, Buchanan, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Clinton, Dallas, Delaware, Dubuque, Floyd, Hamilton, Hancock, Harrison, Jackson, Mahaska, Marion, Sac, Shelby, Van Buren, Wapello, Warren, Washington, Webster and Woodbury.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The number of Iowans hospitalized with the virus decreased Monday from 229 to 222 — the lowest recorded since 221 on Aug. 9.

The number of patients in intensive care dipped from 58 to 54, and the number of patients on ventilators declined from 27 to 25.

LONG-TERM CARE FACILITIES

As of 11 a.m. Monday, 21 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, according to public health data.

Within the facilities, 602 individuals were positive.

Since the start of the pandemic, 2,144 in facilities have died due to the virus.

VACCINATIONS

As of 12:30 p.m. Monday, Iowa had administered 589,056 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 566,502 doses going to Iowa residents.

Statewide, 295,850 individuals have had the first shot of the two-shot series, and 146,603 people have completed both shots.

In Linn County, 41,362 doses have been administered. Some 10,671 people — 6.12 percent of the county’s adult population — have completed both shots.

In Johnson County, 39,915 doses have been administered, with 12,376 people — 10.22 percent of the county’s population — having completed both shots.

WHO CAN GET the VACCINE?

Front-line health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and Iowans 65 and older are eligible to receive vaccines now.

Iowans under 65 may qualify for a vaccine if they meet criteria in the groups below. The tiers of Phase 1B are ranked in order of vaccination priority:

• Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers; school staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing; people with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.

• Tier 3: Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers (but not college dorms); government officials and staff working at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.

• Tier 5: Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.

People who don’t meet those criteria will have to wait. The state will announce when other ages and occupational categories qualify.

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com