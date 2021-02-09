Iowa adds 716 COVID cases, 35 deaths on Tuesday

Iowa added 716 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and 35 new, confirmed deaths.

The new numbers bring Iowa’s totals to 325,382 cases and 5,145 deaths, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. The state’s seven-day average is 720.

The new cases come from 2,952 tests in the 24-hour period as of 11 a.m.

New cases

Locally, Linn County added 34 new virus cases for a total of 18,914. The county’s seven-day average is 47.

Johnson County reported 23 cases on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 12,699. The county’s seven-day average is 27.

Of the new cases on Tuesday, 131 were of individuals aged 0-17, bringing the total number of minors in Iowa infected with the virus to 36,010.

Confirmed deaths

The 35 deaths reported on Tuesday happened between Dec. 17 and Feb. 6, according to IDPH data.

19 of the deaths reported were of individuals above the age of 80, 13 were of those aged 61-80 and three were aged 41-60.

Lyon County reported three confirmed, new deaths. Two deaths each were reported in Allamakee, Black Hawk, Boone, Emmet, Madison, Marion, Scott and Wright counties.

Counties that reported one new death each include: Linn, Cerro Gordo, Clayton, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fayette, Hardin, Lee, Louisa, Mahaska, Monona, Osceola, Polk, Pottawattamie, Union and Van Buren counties.

Hospitalizations

Across the state, hospitalizations went up from 318 to 327. Patients in the ICU went down from 69 to 67 and patients on ventilators went from 35 to 29.

Long-term care facilities

As of Tuesday, 35 of Iowa’s long-term care facilities were experiencing virus outbreaks, according to IDPH data. Within those facilities, 943 individuals were positive with the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,105 individuals within facilities have died of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

As of Tuesday at 11 a.m., vaccine information was not updated on the IDPH website since Monday.

Front-line health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, and Iowans 65 and older are eligible to receive vaccines now.

For Iowans under age 65, you may qualify for a vaccine if you meet criteria in the groups below. The tiers of Phase 1B are ranked in order of vaccination priority:

• Tier 1: First responders such as firefighters, police officers and child welfare social workers; school staff and early childhood education and child care workers.

• Tier 2: Food, agriculture, distribution and manufacturing workers who work or live in congregate settings that don’t allow for social distancing; people with disabilities living in home settings and their caregivers.

• Tier 3: Staff and residents in congregate living settings that include shelters, behavioral health treatment centers, sober living homes and detention centers (but not college dorms); government officials and staff working at the Iowa Capitol during the legislative session.

• Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, long-term care and child safety.

• Tier 5: Correctional facility staff and incarcerated people in state and local facilities.

Those who don’t meet these criteria will have to wait. The state will announce when other ages and occupational categories qualify.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com