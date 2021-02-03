CORONAVIRUS

Limited number of coronavirus vaccines available at some pharmacies

Registration starts today at Walgreens, Thursday for CVS

Pharmacy technician Suzanne Eagan inspects a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before drawing a dose for a nu
Pharmacy technician Suzanne Eagan inspects a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine before drawing a dose for a nurse at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on Dec. 14. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
The Gazette

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced limited availability of coronavirus vaccines at Walgreens and CVS stores in Linn and Johnson counties, along with a select number of other counties, for approximately 32,000 Iowans age 65 and older.

Unused vaccines that initially were allocated for the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program have been redistributed to “a limited number” of Walgreens and CVS stores. the department said in a news release.

“This is a one-time, additional allocation of vaccine,” the release said.

Appointments are limited to the number of vaccines available at each location, the department noted. Registration must be made online.

More vaccines will be coming to the state on a weekly basis, the department added.

Walgreens:

Beginning today, Iowans age 65 and older can register to schedule an appointment at a Walgreens store in the counties listed below. Register at https://bit.ly/3aqHU4u.

• Black Hawk

• Cerro Gordo

• Des Moines

• Dubuque

• Johnson

• Linn

• Polk

• Pottawattamie

• Scott

• Woodbury.

CVS:

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, those age 65 and older can sign up to schedule an appointment at a CVS store location in one of the four counties listed below. Online register for CVS can be made at https://bit.ly/3rgxJ9u.

• Black Hawk

• Dallas

• Linn

• Polk.

The Gazette

