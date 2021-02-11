Hinson leads call for including Iowa community health centers in Biden vaccine distribution

CEDAR RAPIDS – Iowa community health centers, which reach underserved and vulnerable populations, should be included in the Biden administration’s distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Rep. Ashley Hinson said in a letter to federal health officials.

The “oversight” of omitting Iowa’s community health centers from the 25-center pilot project can be rectified by including the state community health centers in the next round of direct vaccination support to 250 federally qualified health centers (FQHC), the 1st District Republican wrote.

Her letter to Health and Human Services Secretary-designee Xavier Beccera and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky was joined in her request by 2nd District Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and 4th District Rep. Randy Feenstra, both Republicans, and 3rd District Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

“We are heartened by your intention to work directly with (community health centers) to expand vaccine access,” Hinson wrote. Although each state is guaranteed additional doses for one FQHC, she and her colleagues urged the administration to consider Iowa’s “meritorious requests ... and offer the direct vaccine partnership to as many of these critical locations as possible.”

“Based on all available evidence, such a determination will yield positive health outcomes in communities most in need of federal support,” they said.

The White House has announced another 5 percent increase in vaccine supply, a 28 percent increase over the past three weeks, as part of its effort to vaccinate 100 million people in the first 100 days of the Biden administration.

The Biden administration recently announced plans to direct COVID-19 vaccines from the federal stores to federally qualified health centers. The U.S. House delegations supports the administration’s intention to count those vaccine doses separately from the state’s regular allocation.

After visiting the Crescent Community Health Center in Dubuque Wednesday, Hinson tweeted, “As Iowa lags behind in COVID-19 vaccinations it is critical that Iowa community health centers be included when the Biden administration sends additional doses to federally qualified health centers across the country.” Crescent, she said, serves a disproportionate share of Marshallese-speaking constituents. Many Iowa FQHCs also act as a COVID-19 testing locations.

In their letter, the Iowa House members said the state’s nearly 70 community health centers play a vital role in reaching underserved communities.

“While this pandemic has made it abundantly clear that all types of health care providers are heroes, community health centers play a special and particular role -- they reach America’s most vulnerable communities,” Hinson wrote. “These centers also bring mental and behavioral health care into communities in dire need of those services, especially during the stress caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Iowa’s FQHCs are positioned as the federal government’s best potential vaccination partners, according to the congresswomen.

“They stand ready and able to administer COVID-19 vaccines to our most vulnerable constituents – and they should be given the opportunity to do so,” they wrote, adding that in Iowa the community health centers are well-integrated into their local communities, including the rural and lowest-income areas in the state.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com