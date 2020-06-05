Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations drop under 300 for first time since April

The total number of Iowans hospitalized for COVID-19 fell to 299 Friday, dropping the number below 300 for the first time since April 25 and marking the ninth consecutive day of decreasing hospitalizations. The number of patients in intensive care units and on ventilators also fell.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, there were 388 new cases of the novel coronavirus as of 11 a.m., bringing the total to 21,094. Ten deaths were reported, with Carroll and Warren counties reporting their first deaths from the virus. Polk and Black Hawk counties reported three and two deaths, respectively, and Buena Vista, Dallas, and Tama counties reported one death each.

Of the 5,686 tests reported — exceeding the state’s goal of 5,000 tests a day — 6.82 percent were positive.

One new long-term care center outbreak was reported, at the Good Samaritan Society in Montgomery County, while the Park Centre in Jasper County is no longer reporting an outbreak. These come a day after state health officials announced guidelines for people to visit relatives living in long-term care facilities. These guidelines will help facilities decide when it is safe for families to visit, and how it will be done.

