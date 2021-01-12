Iowa adds 1,200 coronavirus cases, 83 deaths

Iowa reported 1,200 new, confirmed coronavirus cases and 83 new, confirmed deaths on Tuesday, according to data analyzed by The Gazette.

The new numbers bring the state’s total to 298,077 cases and 4,222 deaths.

Tuesday’s 1,200 positive cases comes from 3,465 tests in the 24-hour period, according to Iowa Department of Public Health data.

Locally, Linn County added 68 new cases and four new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the county totals to 17,388 cases and 268 deaths. The county’s seven-day average is 75.

Johnson County added 45 new cases, bringing its total to 11,747. Johnson’s seven-day average is 56.

Polk County reported eight new, confirmed deaths on Tuesday, Pottawattamie County reported seven and Kossuth County reported six.

Along with Linn County, Dubuque County reported four new deaths on Tuesday as well and Black Hawk and Sioux counties reported three deaths each.

Counties with two new, confirmed deaths include: Clay, Dallas, Des Moines, Hamilton, Lyon, Union, Wapello, Woodbury and Wright counties.

Counties with one new, confirmed death include: Appanoose, Boone, Bremer, Buchanan, Buena Vista, Carroll, Cerro Gordo, Clayton, Dickinson, Emmet, Franklin, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Harrison, Henry, Humboldt, Louisa, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Mills, Mitchell, Page, Plymouth, Sac, Scott, Story, Washington and Webster counties.

Across the state, virus hospitalizations went from 555 on Monday to 552 in the 24-hour period. ICU patients went from 96 to 90 and patients on ventilators went from 36 to 30.

In Iowa, 90 of the state’s long-term care facilities are experiencing virus outbreaks, an increase of four since Monday. In those facilities, 2,067 individuals are positive with the virus and since the start of the pandemic, 1,711 individuals within those facilities have died.

Locally, Briarwood Healthcare Center in Iowa City added one new case for a total of seven with zero recovered so far.

The Gazette’s John McGlothlen contributed to this report.

