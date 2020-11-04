Test Iowa site moved to new location in Southwest Cedar Rapids

Linn County’s Test Iowa site will reopen at a new location in Cedar Rapids on Monday.

On Monday morning, the state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site will open at Windstar Lines, located at 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW in Cedar Rapids.

The site will open at 8 a.m., according to the news release from the Governor’s Office announcing the site change.

The new site is enclosed, according to the news release, “allowing drive-through testing to continue throughout the winter months.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds had said this past month that state officials were looking to winterize the Test Iowa sites throughout the state as temperatures begin to drop and winter weather looms closer.

“We’re looking for sites that will allow us to continue drive-through sites for throughout the winter,” the governor said at the time. “The goal is to have new sites secured in the next few weeks so that we stay ahead of the weather as much as possible.”

The current site at the DOT District 6 office in Cedar Rapids, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd SW, will remain open until testing concludes at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Test Iowa site in Black Hawk County also will relocate from its current location at the Crossroads Mall in Waterloo on Friday. It will reopen on Monday at 4121 Alexandra Dr. in Waterloo.

Test Iowa hours of operation will change next week in observance of Veterans Day, the Governor’s Office also announced. State operated sites will close early at noon on Tuesday and will remain closed throughout Wednesday in observance of the holiday.

The sites will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

