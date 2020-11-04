CORONAVIRUS

Test Iowa site moved to new location in Southwest Cedar Rapids

New location will allow drive-through testing throughout the winter, according to state officials

Medical workers perform coronavirus testing on people inside their vehicles at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at
Medical workers perform coronavirus testing on people inside their vehicles at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:08PM | Wed, November 04, 2020

Test Iowa site moved to new location in Southwest Cedar Rapids

03:27PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Iowa's hospitals to receive CARES funding to managed 'increased needs' ...

03:25PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Iowa's rate of COVID-19 cases is 2nd worst in the nation, Johns Hopkin ...

05:03PM | Mon, November 02, 2020

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges families to skip tradit ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

Linn County’s Test Iowa site will reopen at a new location in Cedar Rapids on Monday.

On Monday morning, the state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site will open at Windstar Lines, located at 5755 Willow Creek Drive SW in Cedar Rapids.

The site will open at 8 a.m., according to the news release from the Governor’s Office announcing the site change.

The new site is enclosed, according to the news release, “allowing drive-through testing to continue throughout the winter months.”

Gov. Kim Reynolds had said this past month that state officials were looking to winterize the Test Iowa sites throughout the state as temperatures begin to drop and winter weather looms closer.

“We’re looking for sites that will allow us to continue drive-through sites for throughout the winter,” the governor said at the time. “The goal is to have new sites secured in the next few weeks so that we stay ahead of the weather as much as possible.”

The current site at the DOT District 6 office in Cedar Rapids, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd SW, will remain open until testing concludes at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The Test Iowa site in Black Hawk County also will relocate from its current location at the Crossroads Mall in Waterloo on Friday. It will reopen on Monday at 4121 Alexandra Dr. in Waterloo.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Test Iowa hours of operation will change next week in observance of Veterans Day, the Governor’s Office also announced. State operated sites will close early at noon on Tuesday and will remain closed throughout Wednesday in observance of the holiday.

The sites will reopen on Thursday, Nov. 12 at 8 a.m.

Comments: (319) 398-8469; michaela.ramm@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

12:08PM | Wed, November 04, 2020

Test Iowa site moved to new location in Southwest Cedar Rapids

03:27PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Iowa's hospitals to receive CARES funding to managed 'increased needs' ...

03:25PM | Tue, November 03, 2020

Iowa's rate of COVID-19 cases is 2nd worst in the nation, Johns Hopkin ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Ramm

The Gazette

All articles by Michaela

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa's hospitals to receive CARES funding to managed 'increased needs' due to COVID-19 spike

Iowa's rate of COVID-19 cases is 2nd worst in the nation, Johns Hopkins University data says

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics urges families to skip traditional holiday gatherings to spare state's hospital system from COVID-19 surge

Iowa reported more than 700 hospitalizations for COVID-19, another record high

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Republican Hinson upsets incumbent Finkenauer in Iowa House 1 race

Joni Ernst wins hard-fought U.S. Senate race over Theresa Greenfield

Presidential Election Results 2020

Cedar Rapids City Council backs plans to repurpose Jones Golf Course

With ballots outstanding and recount possible, Iowa U.S. House 2 race remains a question mark

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please subscribe. Your subscription will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

Subscribe